With almost everyone back from a state tournament run last year, South Greene volleyball coach Stephen Gregg is optimistic about what his team can accomplish this season. But even after sweeping Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday, he still sees room for improvement.
The Lady Rebels earned a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 win over the Lady Knights and improved to 2-0.
“It’s early in the year, but we saw too many mistakes. They are all things that can be fixed though,” Gregg said. “It’s good to get a 3-0 win over a county team. Every county team is a rival and I’m not at all upset with the result. But this is an experienced team and we can’t give away points. This bunch could be really good, and I don’t think they know how good they can be yet.”
The evening started with with the Lady Rebels scoring the first five points while Sydney Gentry was at the service line. Addison Williams slammed down a pair of kills in the opening stretch.
Jordyn Roderick followed with three kills, including one from the back row, and she put down an ace as South Greene’s lead grew to 14-4.
The set finished with Ava Clark scoring on a tip, Mackenzie Niston on a block, and Williams and Roderick each earning a pair of kills on the way to a 25-14 win.
Throughout the contest, the Lady Rebels spread the ball around in front of the net with Williams, Roderick, Niston, Clark and Davanie Tarleton keeping the Lady Knights guessing the whole match. Gregg credited Gentry, an All-State setter, with much of the success at the net because of her precise passing.
“We have a senior setter in Sydney who has played a ton and has a lot of accolades,” Gregg said. “She has done a good job of changing the flow and reading the middle blocker. She has really improved her back set, too. She did a good job tonight of freeing up our hitters to go one on one.
"We also have some heavy hitters in Addison and Jordyn with a lot of experience. Then we are working in those other girls, and they will get better as the year goes on.”
In the second set, Chuckey-Doak was able to keep plays alive longer and force South Greene into mistakes. That kept the set closer longer.
In the early going, Niston, Roderick, Clark and Williams all had kills, but the Lady Rebels also gave away seven points on errors to hold a 10-7 lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s first attacking point came at 14-10 when Haylee Richardson put down a kill.
The sides mostly traded errors to finish the set, but Williams had a kill and Emma Cutshall scored on an ace in South Greene’s 25-16 win.
Williams led South Greene with nine kills on Tuesday. Roderick had eight kills, Gentry had 25 assists, 13 service points and three aces, and Macey Snapp had 13 serve receptions.
Chuckey-Doak started the third set by taking its first lead of the night. Hayleigh Henlsey scored on a block and a tip on the way to a 3-1 advantage.
The Lady Knights lead held until 5-4, and then Roderick sent a kill down the line for South Greene.
Consecutive errors by the Lady Knights pushed South Greene’s lead to 10-6.
Chuckey-Doak closed the gap, and after consecutive aces by Brianna Lowe it was within 11-10.
The Lady Rebels’ lead reached 20-14 on a tip by Gentry that followed two aces by Cutshall.
A kill and an ace by Roderick moved the advantage to 23-17 before Gentry finished the 25-17 win with an ace.