AFTON — The South Greene boys made it hard for a potentially dangerous Chuckey-Doak offense to get into any kind of rhythm on Friday as the Rebels finished the regular season with a decisive win.
The game stayed tight early, but midway through the second quarter the Rebels defense started making a difference carried them to a 75-50 win on the road in front of the Knights’ most raucous crowd of the year.
“The boys came in here and played well,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “We missed some shots early, but then we started to get a bunch of steals and that led to some easy buckets. Defense won this basketball game tonight.”
In the first quarter, Jay Higgins put the Rebels on his back and knocked down a trio of triples to keep his side in front at 9-8.
Higgins had a big offensive outing for the Rebels, leading the team with 20 points as he dropped in buckets from all over the court.
“Jay was really good tonight,” Hoese said. “I know he wanted to play well here. He has a bunch of friends here. He played really well for us both defensively and offensively.”
Christian Derry briefly gave Chuckey-Doak a 10-9 lead, but South Greene scored the final seven points of the first period. Luke Myers sank a jumper in traffic, Preston Bailey hit from deep in the right corner and Aydan Hawk finished at the rim for a 16-10 lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s Tyler Ramsey scored the first five points of the second quarter to close the gap to 16-15.
Fouls then started to mount for the Black Knights and South Greene got four free throws from Ty Bailey and two from Myers as the Rebels’ lead grew to 22-15.
Over the final four minutes South Greene’s defense started forcing turnovers and frustrating the Knights as they closed out the first half on a 13-4 run.
Myers scored six points in the paint in the run, including a put back at the buzzer that pushed the lead to 35-21.
Ty Bailey started the second half with a driving layup for South Greene.
Isaac Hoese followed it with a 3-pointer after a long possession. Aydna Hawk then stole the ball before it could get back across mid court and made two at the foul line for a 42-21 lead.
“Those turnovers were huge,” coach Hoese said. “Chuckey-Doak has some kids that can shoot it, and we tried to speed them up and force them into bad shots. It’s always nice when you can turn defense into offense.”
Yost went the length of the floor for Chuckey-Doak’s first points of the quarter, but then South Greene scored six straight to go in front 48-23.
Ramsey closed the quarter with a three-point play, but the Rebels held a 54-31 advantage.
The teams traded points for much of the fourth quarter. Andrew Thornburg scored nine points off of the bench for the Rebels while Drake Cox put in seven points for the Black Knights.
Myers finished the night with 19 points for South Greene while Thornburg and Ty Bailey each put in nine points.
Yost led Chuckey-Doak with 12 points.
The bracket for the District 2-2A tournament will be released on Tuesday. South Greene is locked into three seed behind Greeneville and Grainger, but with games still potentially to be played it is unclear where Chuckey-Doak, West Greene and Cumberland Gap will fall. Claiborne will be the seven seed.
South Greene 16 19 19 21 — 75
Chuckey-Doak 10 11 10 19 — 50
South Greene: Higgins 20, Myers 19, T. Bailey 9, Thornburg 9, Hawk 8, Hoese 6, P. Bailey 3, Marhsall 1
Chuckey-Doak: Yost 12, Ramsey 9, Cox 7, Tullock 5, Rush 4, Derry 4, Riddle 3, Myers 2,Grindstaff 2, Treadway 1.
GIRLS South Greene 64 Chuckey-Doak 28
It was not pretty in the first half, but the South Greene girls were able to get some things fixed at the break to pick up the win.
The first half was mired with fouls, turnovers and missed free throws, and no one on the court was immune to the transgressions.
The two teams combined for just 11 points in the first quarter.
Chuckey-Doak’s Earendia Davis scored the first points of the night, but then the Lady Rebels scored the next seven.
With 3:44 left in the period Addison Williams made two at the charity stripe to give South Greene a 3-2 lead, and the Lady Rebels stayed in front the rest of the night.
Braylee Woods took a steal the other way to put South Greene in front 7-2, and the Lady Rebels went to the second quarter leading 7-4.
At the midway point in the second quarter, after a triple by Haley Susong and a layup by Woods, South Greene moved in front 18-9.
Only two field goals were made over the final four minutes of the first half, but a jumper from the elbow by Haley Taylor cut the Lady Rebels’ lead to 21-15 at intermission.
Most of South Greene’s starting lineup was able to return the floor in the third quarter after sitting long stretches with foul trouble in the first half, and the Lady Rebels’ lead quickly grew.
The second half started with Williams and Haley Kells scoring through contact and converting at the foul line before Kells hit from deep to push the lead to 30-15.
The Lady Rebels’ doubled Chuckey-Doak’s score with 2:53 left in the third quarter when Jayden Merriweather drained a 3-pointer from way downtown for a 40-19 advantage.
Kells followed with five points and South Greene closed the quarter leading 48-21.
Jordyn Roderick started the fourth quarter with a triple that gave South Greene a 51-21 lead.
With Taliah Johnson at the foul line, Chuckey-Doak closed the gap to 51-26, but South scored the next 11 points. Williams scored four and Roderick put in five points in the run for a 62-26 lead.
Roderick led South Greene with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Kells had 14 points and Williams scored 10. Davis led Chuckey-Doak with 10 points.
South Greene was under the direction of Derek Dyer. Coach Stephen Gregg is still in quarantine and assistant Marc Wright fell ill this week. That left Dyer, normally the boys assistant, as the next man up for the Lady Rebels.
South Greene 7 14 27 16 — 64
Chuckey-Doak 4 11 6 7 — 28
South Greene: Roderick 16, Kells 14, Williams 10, Collins 7, Woods 6, Merriweather 5, Mullins 2, Clark 1
Chuckey-Doak: Davis 10, Hensley 6, Johnson 5, Carter 2, Malone 2, Taylor 2, Seaton 1