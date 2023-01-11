ELIZABETHTON — During halftime of South Greene's 92-48 District 1-2A win over Happy Valley on Tuesday night, former Happy Valley hoopster Tucker Shoun grabbed a basketball at his seat in the second row of the student section near midcourt, stood up and launched a shot that caught nothing but twine.
Shot of the night, for sure. The Warriors might want to talk Shoun – a junior who says he quit basketball earlier this season to focus on baseball – back into a basketball uniform.
With Happy Valley hobbled by injuries to its point guard and another player in addition to missing Shoun, South Greene surged to a double-digit lead with an 18-3 run at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there.
South Greene shot 55 percent (34-of-62) from the floor, 50 percent (8-of-16) from 3-point range, 70 percent (16-of-23) from the free throw line and outrebounded Happy Valley 34-14.
"Happy Valley has some guys who are hurt and were down tonight from what they could have been, but I do feel like my kids came out and played hard," said South Greene coach Terry Hoese. "First half, I felt like we got a little bit lethargic with a big lead. I gave them one of my speeches at halftime and I felt like we came out in the second half and played better."
South Greene led 24-12 after one quarter, 43-24 at halftime and 65-38 at the end of three quarters.
Woody Hixson knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points for South Greene, while Cooper Kelley hit two 3s and scored 16 points.
T.J. Buckner added 13 points, Hayden Birdwell had 12 and Jase Roderick had 10 for the Rebels, who had 11 players score.
"The difference tonight is Cooper Kelley and Woody Hixson were both on at the same time," Hoese said. "... We had five guys in double figures and that doesn't happen very often. We shot the ball pretty well tonight."
Ron Parker led Happy Valley with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, and Dakota Grindstaff had 16 points, including four 3s.
South Greene, now 10-8 overall and 2-0 in the district, will host Johnson County in a district game on Thursday night.
Johnson County lost 80-64 to Chuckey-Doak in a district game on Tuesday to fall to 6-6, 0-1.
"Overall, I'm satisfied with the way we played tonight," Hoese said. "We've got to carry this over to Thursday night against Johnson County."
GIRLS
SOUTH GREENE 67
HAPPY VALLEY 29
In some games this season, South Greene coach Stephen Gregg has felt like his Lady Rebels were launching too many 3-pointers.
But when South Greene shoots 48 percent (14-of-29) from beyond the arc like they did against Happy Valley, Gregg doesn't mind the Lady Rebels' penchant for the 3 nearly as much.
"It's just the shot selection," Gregg said. "If it's an open shot, I want them taking it, but it has to be a good shot. Tonight, I felt like we were using both sides of the floor, looking to make the extra pass to the open shooter. But just coming down and dribbling into a 3 like we've done at times in the past is not a real high-percentage 3-pointer.
"When teams play a zone against us and we move the ball, we're capable of shooting like that. We have several girls who can get hot behind the 3-point line. When you shoot close to 50 percent from the 3-point line, you're probably going to win a lot of games."
South Greene snaps a four-game losing streak to improve to 10-8 overall and 2-0 in District 1-2A.
The Lady Rebels led 13-4 after one quarter, 36-14 at halftime and 50-20 at the end of three quarters.
South Greene was paced by career nights from Ari Hoese and Ryleigh Gregg. Hoese drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, while Gregg hit four 3s and finished with 16 points.
Jordyn Roderick added 13 points, including three 3s, for South Greene. Madison Hensley hit a 3 and scored seven points, and Hailey Brooks hit a 3 and finished with five points.
"We also had some girls who stepped up and tried to go crash the boards, and we're starting to be more physical on the defensive side," Gregg said. "We've just been trying to find our identity several times this year and I feel like we're making the right steps.
"Yes, we have flaws to get past and get better. But overall, the girls should enjoy this win."
South Greene will host Johnson County in a district game on Thursday. Johnson County lost 75-59 to Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday to fall to 6-8, 0-1.