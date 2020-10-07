Coming into the year the South Greene volleyball team had no idea if it would make it this far into the season because of the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to sports.
The Lady Rebels even had to take a break midseason to quarantine after a positive test. But it turned out that 2020 was just like any other year as South Greene captured yet another district championship.
After defeating North Greene 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 on Tuesday in the District 1-A championship game, the Lady Rebels secured their 12th consecutive district championship and will now look to advance to the state tournament for the 12th consecutive season.
“I’m excited for the girls,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “It’s been a crazy year and we didn’t know if we would even be playing this long. For them to get 21 wins with a young team is really good, but we are in the second season now and we have try to continue with this momentum moving forward.”
Both South Greene and North Greene advance to the Region 1-A tournament, which will be played on Oct. 13 at Gatlinburg-Pittman. South Greene will play Cosby and North Greene will play Region 2-A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman. The winners of the region semifinal games will also earn spots in the state sectionals, which will be played Oct. 15.
“I’m tickled with our draw based on tonight,” Gregg said. “We get to play the early game and then rest if we win. I think that sets up well for us. We know we have to be on our A game from here on out. You have to take it one game at a time and expect that anybody we see moving forward can beat us.”
North Greene challenged South Greene early on Tuesday, and looked like it might be able to steal the first set at the midway point.
South Greene did grab a 5-1 lead with Addison Williams putting down two kills and adding a tip.
North Greene then got two kills from Kylie Keffer and a block from Haleigh Bernard with Hailee English at the service line to move in front 7-5.
Gracie Johnson added two kills to keep the Lady Huskies in front until an error tied things 11-11.
From that point South Greene jumped in front 17-11 with Haley Kells at the service line. Williams put down two kills from the back row in the run and Jordyn Roderick added two kills.
“I think some key servers stepped up,” Gregg said. “Haley Kells was spot on and I think that was the game changer in that set. I felt like our front line hitters were able to carry us. Addison was getting a lot of hits, and Jordyn got the job done on her rotation.”
Williams finished out the 25-15 South Greene win with two more kills.
Williams finished the night with 20 kills and three blocks. Roderick had 11 kills and 15 digs, Macey Snapp had 26 digs and Sydney Gentry had 33 assists.
In the second set, a kill by Alex Bergquist broke a 4-4 tie, and from there the Lady Rebels began to pull away.
Back-to-back kills by Williams and Roderick put the Lady Rebels in front 11-5.
North Greene was able to close the gap to 12-10 before South Greene began to pull away again.
The Lady Rebels became more crafty with their play at the net and in the closing stretch they scored on tipped shots from Gentry, Roderick, Williams and Mackenzie Niston on the way to a 25-16 win.
Behind two kills and a tip from Williams and a block by Niston, South Greene took an 8-2 lead in the third set.
From there the teams traded points with Johnson earning two kills for North Greene and Roderick putting down three kills for South Greene on the way to a 15-8 Lady Rebels’ advantage.
After an ace by Gentry and a kill by Kells, South Greene led 19-9. Roderick added two more kills in the 25-14 win.
North Greene advanced to the finals by beating Sullivan North 25-10, 25-17, 15-25, 25-19 in the semifinal match played earlier on Tuesday.
District 1-A Regular Season Awards
Player of the Year: Addison Williams, South Greene
Hitter of the Year: Jordyn Roderick, South Greene
Co-Setter of the Year: Sydney Gentry, South Greene
Co-Setter of the Year: Landrey McGlothlin, Sullivan North
Defensive Player of the Year: Breezy Savage, North Greene
Coach of the Year: Trey Devault, Sullivan North
All District 1-A Team
Addison Williams, South Greene
Jordyn Roderick, South Greene
Sydney Gentry, South Greene
Macey Snapp, South Greene
Haleigh Bernard, North Greene
Breezy Savage, North Greene
Gracie Johnson, North Greene,
Landrey McGlothlin, Sullivan North
Hannah Mullins, Sullivan North
Lanie Dalton, Hancock County
Skylar Ramsey, Hancock County
Taylor Condry, Happy Valley
District 1-A All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP: Addison Williams, South Greene
Jordyn Roderick, South Greene
Sydney Gentry, South Greene
Macey Snapp, South Greene
Haley Kells, South Greene
Breezy Savage, North Greene
Gracie Johnson, North Greene
Hailee English, North Greene
Hannah Mullins Sullivan North
Landry McGlothlin, Sullivan North