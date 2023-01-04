Hampton’s Lady Bulldogs are unbeaten on the year, and they’ve only really been threatened twice, both times by South Greene.
Fortunately for them, they have managed to come out as a winner in both meetings, the latest a 55-53 thriller over the Lady Rebels Tuesday night in the Rebs’ gym.
Hampton (13-0) and South Greene (9-8) have always been rivals, dating back to the glory years of the Watauga Conference. This year’s meeting was a non-district affair, but next year, the two schools will be rejoined in the same league.
The Hampton boys also got a scare by the Rebels earlier in the year, but this time they erupted in the second half to pull away to a 63-52 victory to claim both ends of the doubleheader.
LADY REBS CAN’T HOLD LEAD
The Lady Rebels couldn’t have looked much sharper than they did in the first quarter against Hampton, pulling out to a 21-8 lead at the first period’s end, then getting a 3-pointer by Ryleigh Gregg to start the second and go up by a 24-8 count.
There have been years when that big early lead would have caused the opposition to melt, but Hampton is too seasoned for that. They went on a 10-0 run during a three-minute span of the second, and that hefty lead was cut to 24-18 with 4:39 left. The Rebs still maintained a 32-24 lead at the half, but it was obvious the game was far from over.
South Greene seemed to get back in control, despite poor shooting from the floor, and they rebuilt their lead to 40-31 with 3:22 left in the third. But Hampton charged again, and a 3-point heave by Madi McClain to close out the period cut the gap to 42-38.
A basket by Taylor Berry with 5:20 to go evened the score at 44, and a free throw seconds later by Macy Henry gave Hampton its first lead of the night at 45-44. The lead then see-sawed, with South Greene’s Madison Hensley draining a 3-pointer to give her squad a 51-49 advantage with 2:35 left.
South Greene’s final lead of the game came with 1:15 left when Jordyn Roderick scored inside the paint to put the home team up 53-51. But Berry got it even with 44 seconds to go. The Rebs then made three turnovers in the final minute, the last one coming with five seconds left after a free throw by Henry had put her team up by a point. A final second free toss by Jenkins provided Hampton with a two-point margin of victory.
Berry led the winners with 18 points, while Piper Helle scored 11 and McClain added 10.
The Rebels were led by Roderick with 15 points. Hailey Brooks scored 13 before fouling out with half the final period to play, and Gregg hit double figures with 10.
South Greene is now off until next Tuesday when they return to district action at Happy Valley.
HAMPTON 55
SOUTH GREENE 53
|H
|8
|16
|14
|17
|—
|55
|SG
|21
|11
|10
|11
|—
|53
H (55): Taylor Berry 18, Piper Helle 11, Madi McClain 10, Henry 10, Jenkins 7.
SG (53): Jordyn Roderick 15, Hailey Brooks 13, Ryleigh Gregg 10, Hensley 7, Bailey 4, Susong 4.
3-pointers: H 3 (McClain 2, Berry); SG 5 (Roderick 2, Gregg 2, Hensley).
REBEL BOYS LOOK RUSTY
Having not played a game since before Christmas, maybe the Rebel boys were a bit rusty, but Hampton powered their way in the second half to pull away to a 63-52 victory.
A primary strength of the Rebels, in addition to their size, is outside shooting, and it was nowhere to be found Tuesday night as the home team never made a 3-pointer until the six minute mark of the final quarter.
The two teams played on near even terms in the first half, with the first quarter an exercise in futility by both teams as the Rebs managed only one field goal and went 3-of-6 from the foul line to trail 8-5 at the horn.
The action heated up a bit in the second. Jase Roderick’s basket with a minute left had the Rebs trailing by only 17-16, but Hampton closed out the half strong, scoring six straight to take a 23-16 lead.
The Bulldogs heated up from behind the arc in the third, with Michael Anspaugh hitting three straight long ones as the lead grew from 23-16 to 31-18. A rebound putback by TJ Buckner had SG behind 36-25, and then Hampton went on a 10-1 run to take control as the lead grew to 46-26. It was 46-28 at the horn.
Playing with a greater sense of urgency, South Greene did make a run, and when Andrew Thornburg’s 3-pointer found the basket with a minute left, it was 58-50. But they could get no closer.
Hampton (10-5) was led by Anspaugh with 21 points, Cadon Buckles scored 12 and Hayden Campbell had 11 points with 10 rebounds.
South Greene (9-8) was led by Buckner with 18 points and seven rebounds while Cooper Kelley dropped in 11, 10 of those in the final period.
HAMPTON 63
SOUTH GREENE 52
|H
|8
|15
|23
|17
|—
|63
|SG
|5
|11
|12
|24
|—
|52
|H (63): Michael Anspaugh 21, Cadon Buckles 12, Hayden Campbell 11, Carrico 9, Point 7, Trivett 3.
SG (52): TJ Buckner 18, Cooper Kelley 11, Roderick 7, Marshall 7, Thornburg 5, Birdwell 3, Hixson 1.
3-pointers: H 6 (Anspaugh 5, Buckles); SG 3 (Kelley 2, Thornburg).