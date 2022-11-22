BLUFF CITY — Even if Jordyn Roderick can’t score herself, she’ll find someone open who can.
No wonder four players scored in double figures Monday night.
The Lady Rebels dominated the third quarter and cruised to victory over Class 4A Science Hill to begin the Food City Thanksgiving Classic, winning 56-46 at Sullivan East.
Roderick herself scored seven points, including an early 3-pointer for a 12-7 lead. Her pull-up jumper and layup in the third quarter helped open a 49-32 advantage.
“Jordyn’s trying to lead the right way,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. ”She’s been right there doing all the little things for us, probably leads us in rebounding every night. There was no doubt she was (Science Hill’s) main focus. They were trying to shut her down, so that opened up everybody else.”
Indeed, all five players who scored for the Lady Rebels (2-0) contributed to their 25-point third quarter.
Aniya Pace had scored at the first-half buzzer to cut South Greene’s lead to 24-22.
But the Lady Rebels quickly jumped ahead 33-24 to start the third. After a 3-pointer by Haley Susong, Emma Cutshall hit from deep before her and-one. Susong’s second 3-pointer, along with two Madison Hensley layups made it a 44-29 game. And after assisting Roderick, Hailey Brooks stole the ball and scored herself.
Brooks then gave South Greene a 51-34 lead to start the fourth quarter. The Lady Toppers (2-1) never got closer than 10 points.
“We were basically trying to attack from the high post,” Gregg said. “I saw on film in that zone, they’re daring you to either shoot it with confidence or try to attack … We were looking for each other, and our zone press kind of messed with them a little bit. You’ve got to be able to have runs like that.”
Hensley, who made three baskets in both the first and third quarters, scored 14 points to lead the Lady Rebels. Brooks added 13, Cutshall 12 and Susong 10.
Hensley’s steal and layup but South Greene up 14-8 before Science Hill countered with a 12-0 run.
But down 20-14, the Lady Rebels scored the next 10 points. Susong buried a 12-foot jumper before 3-pointers by Cutshall and Brooks.
“That was a good game for us, where you get sped up and have to think,” Gregg said. “It’s probably going to take that every night. I feel like all five on the floor can handle it.”
Pace led a balanced scoring effort for Science Hill with 10 points.
UP NEXT
South Greene faces Morristown East on Tuesday at Sullivan East Middle School. Tip is set for 7 p.m.
SG 14 10 25 7 — 56
SH 12 10 12 12 — 46
SG (56): Madison Hensley 14, Hailey Brooks 13, Emma Cutshall 12, Haley Susong 10, Jordyn Roderick 7.
SH (46): Aniya Pace 10, Kaylee Oler 8, Zaylah Bowling 7, Lexi Green 6, Sophia Stevens 5, Kierra Whitney 5, Audrey Adams 4, Madelyn Horne 1.
3-pointers: Hailey Brooks 2, Emma Cutshall 2, Lexi Green 2, Haley Susong 2, Zaylah Bowling, Jordyn Roderick, Sophia Stevens, Kierra Whitney.
SULLIVAN EAST 46 NORTH GREENE 43
Asia Cairns picked a good quarter to score all of her points.
She drained a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, lifting Food City Thanksgiving Classic host Sullivan East past North Greene 46-43 in Monday’s nightcap.
Scoreless through the first three quarters, Cairns hit from deep three times and finished with 11 points in the final frame.
North Greene (2-3) answered her first triple with layups by Hannah Miller and Haley Bailey for a 37-34 lead, before Cairns tied the game with 4:40 remaining.
Sonya Wagner’s midrange jumper on the inbound gave the Lady Huskies their final lead at 39-37.
Jenna Hare banked in a short jumper to give East (1-3) a 43-41 lead, before Miller’s putback tied the score with 1:22 left.
“That’s where we really wanted to attack tonight was in the paint,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “Sonya played a good game once we got in the half-court. She was in attack mode, shot it well, made some big plays … just way too many turnovers.”
Wagner led shorthanded North Greene with her 18 points, with Miller adding 12 and Bailey scoring 11.
North Greene fell behind early but answered with a 10-0 run, ending when Miller’s layup put the Lady Huskies ahead 14-8 in the second quarter. Cambell Gaby’s putback gave North Greene its largest lead at 20-12, before Kylie Hurley’s second 3-pointer cut the halftime lead to 22-19.
Bailey tied the score 31-31 after three quarters with her and-one.
“We’re still trying to adjust to life without Zoe (Sanders),” Buchanan said. “They put a little pressure on us and it hurt us. Looked like we had a lot of kids out there who were nervous.
“We can’t just sit back and hope and pray that Zoe gets back and make her do it all. Maybe this will teach us in her absence that other people have to step up to take over some of those ball handling duties.”
Hare led Sullivan East with 23 points.
UP NEXT
The Lady Huskies play Mountain Mission at Sullivan East Middle School Tuesday, with tip set for 4 p.m.
NG 12 10 9 12 — 43
SE 8 11 12 15 — 46
NG (43): Sonya Wagner 18, Hannah Miller 12, Haley Bailey 11, Cambell Gaby 2.
SE (46): Jenna Hare 23, Asia Cairns 11, Kylie Hurley 6, Olivia Ashbrook 3, Miley McCarter 3.
3-pointers: Asia Cairns 3, Kylie Hurley 2, Jenna Hare, Miley McCarter.