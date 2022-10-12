GATLINBURG — Judging by tradition, Tuesday’s outcome was hardly surprising. But one South Greene sophomore received a surprise she clearly didn’t see coming.
Davanie Tarleton gasped in amazement as she heard her name over the loudspeakers, learning she’d just been named Most Valuable Player of the Region 1-A tournament. The Lady Rebels won their fifth straight region title at Jack A. Parton Gymnasium with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-11 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“Davanie, she’s a kid that wants to get better,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “That’s something I see with a lot of our girls. They’ve accomplished so many things and they’re great players. But mentally, sometimes they get in a fog and don’t realize how good they are or how they’ve improved from the start of the year to now. To see Davanie have a consistent tournament like that and get (MVP) is rewarding.”
In the championship, Tarleton finished with seven kills, three digs and a block after blocking three shots with eight kills in the semifinal round against Jellico.
Macey Snapp led South Greene (34-6) in service aces (5) and digs (12) against the District 2-A champion Lady Highlanders. Addison Compton served four aces with 36 assists and 11 digs.
Jordyn Roderick finished with 13 kills and seven digs, while Ava Clark made 11 kills with six digs.
“Ava’s kind of been an unsung hero all year,” Gregg said. “Wish I could do stats a little better and know exactly what everyone’s hitting percentages are, but here lately, Ava is just finding open spots on the floor. And that’s helping our outsides and our middles, just having multiple options up there.”
A kill by Clark broke a 4-4 tie in the third set, and South Greene led the rest of the night. Tarleton, Ryleigh Gregg, Jordyn Roderick and Aydan Dyer all had kills to help the Lady Rebels open a 21-9 lead following Compton’s service ace. An attack error on set point ended the match.
“We’ve got a setter that’s growing with Addison Compton,” Gregg said. “She’s understanding that we do have more than just an outside set. She’s done a better job lately mixing it up.”
The Lady Rebels fell behind 10-9 in the first set after five straight G-P points before countering with their own 5-0 run. Leading 14-12, South Greene pulled away with an 8-1 run as Compton and Gregg both served aces, while Tarleton, Clark and Roderick made kills.
In fact, Roderick ended the first two frames with set-point kills.
The Lady Rebels trailed 4-1 early in the second set, before Mackenzie Niston’s kill broke a 5-5 tie. South Greene built a 23-11 lead with a 10-0 run, with Snapp serving three of her aces.
Gregg and Niston, who had the other of South Greene’s two blocks, combined for eight kills. Gregg also served a pair of aces, and Dyer had one.
UP NEXT
South Greene and Gatlinburg-Pittman both play in Thursday’s Class A Sectional round. The Lady Rebels host York Institute at 7 p.m., and G-P travels to CSAS.
ALL-REGION TOURNAMENT
South Greene – Ava Clark, Addison Compton, Jordyn Roderick, Davanie Tarleton (MVP)
Gatlinburg-Pittman – Bree Hooper, Steffi Johnson, Rylee Ownby
North Greene – Gracie Johnson, McKinlee Weems
Jellico – Emma Duncan, Avari Owens