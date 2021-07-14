South Greene's Preston Bailey had to wait a little longer than most members of the Class of 2021, but that did not make Wednesday any less exciting as he signed his letter of intent to play baseball at King University.
“It feels great to sign today. I love baseball and I’m excited I get to keep playing,” Bailey said. “I’m looking forward to it. It feels crazy that I have this opportunity. I’m thankful that I get to play at the next level. It’s been a rough process and been a grind to get to this point.
"With COVID, colleges don’t get to see you as much and a lot of them don’t have as much money as they usually would. King had reached out to me and I talked to them a little bit, we clicked, and it felt like the right place for me to go.”
Bailey has been a three-sport standout for the Rebels, also playing football and basketball, but baseball has been he sport he loves the most. Now with the Tornado he will get to turn his attention to getting better on the diamond.
“Baseball has been my best sport by far. It’s the sport I love the most,” Bailey said. “It is the sport that I have always dreamed about playing in college. I’ve got to put on some weight and get stronger. Then I feel like I need to spend a lot of time in the cage working on seeing faster pitching. It’s a higher level and will be something I have to get prepared for.”
Bailey was an All-District center fielder and South Greene’s top bat this spring with a .365 batting average and a .470 on base percentage. He had 31 hits and scored 21 runs with 102 plate appearances his senior season.
Bailey liked just about everything about King, which is located in Bristol and plays in the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas. He is especially glad that he gets to stay close to home and that his friends and family can continue to watch him play.
“King is close to home, and the coaches were great,” Bailey said. “The facilities are great, the campus is great, everything about it is great. I can come home on weekends, my family can come watch when we play home games. It being close is great.”
He is not the only local player joining King next season, as Greeneville’s Ayden Cheney and Trey Massengill have also signed with the Tornado. Bailey hopes that will make the transition a little bit easier.
“That helps a lot, to have some guys I know going there as well,” Bailey said. “Ayden Cheney and I have played a lot of summer ball together, and I know Trey Massengill a little bit as well. I think it will be easier going in to school with a few friends.”
Bailey is not sure what academic direction he wants to go, but is considering majoring in business.