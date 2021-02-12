Kiley Collins has long dreamed of playing college basketball and on Friday that dream became a reality for the South Greene sharpshooter when she signed her letter of intent with Lander University.
“It means a lot to be able to be a college basketball player,” Collins said. “I think I realized in first or second grade that basketball was something that I loved. In sixth grade I started to play more travel ball and fell in love with it more. It really does feel great that I get to keep to playing. I just want to thank everyone that has helped me along the way.”
The South Greene senior feels like the decision has lifted some pressure off of her shoulders, and now she can just focus on helping the Lady Rebels advance through the postseason which begins next week.
“I feel like a lot of pressure has been lifted, because now I have the next step in my life planned out. I think I can let loose and really play my game now,” Collins said.
Lander is an NCAA Division II school located in Greenwood, South Carolina that plays in the Peachbelt Conference. Collins went on visits to other schools, but never felt a connection with them like she did at Lander.
“I went on two visits and it really felt like a home away from home,” Collins said. “I loved the girls and the coach made me feel at home. I went on few other visits, but I never got the feeling anywhere else that I got at Lander.”
The Lady Bearcats are 11-0 this season and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament each of the past six season. They like to play fast paced, and that fits in with exactly how Collins likes to play.
“They like to get up and go,” Collins said. “They play a fast-paced game, which is what I have always played in travel ball and what we play here. I feel like I fit there. They needed a shooter and that’s what I am.”
As a senior Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists per game. She is averaging almost three made three-pointers per game and is shooting 38 percent from behind the arc while closing in on 200 made three-pointers in her career. She is also shooting 80 percent from the foul line.
As a junior she was selected to the All-County team by the Greeneville Sun and to the All-District 2-AA team.
Collins is not sure on what direction she wants to go academically, but is interested in pursuing something in the medical field.