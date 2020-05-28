Two South Greene Rebels had the opportunity to sign letters of intent on Thursday to extend their athletic and academic careers.
Devin Dye signed to play football at Emory & Henry and Aaron Waddell signed to play baseball at Montreat College.
The emotions were different for the two South Greene athletes. For Dye, it was mostly about his excitement to play at the next level.
“It feels really good to sign today,” Dye said. “I’m just ready to play football. I have put so much into football, and it feels like a great accomplishment to have this opportunity.”
For Waddell, signing day was more of a relief knowing the process was over and he gets to keep playing baseball.
“It’s relieving to sign today,” Waddell said. “All of my hard work has paid off and now I get to play college baseball. I’ve played baseball my whole life and it feels great to continue to get to play the sport I love.”
Waddell missed almost the entirety of his senior season with the Rebels after the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to baseball season in mid-March. He was worried his baseball career might be over, but now he has the opportunity to join the Cavaliers.
“There was a ton of relief knowing that I get to keep playing baseball after missing this season,” Waddell said. “I came into this year not knowing if I was going to play in college. Having no baseball in my life the last couple of months sucked. I’m so glad I get this opportunity.”
Montreat is an NAIA school that plays in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The campus is located in the mountains east of Asheville, North Carolina, and the idyllic location was what drew Waddell to the school.
“It felt like home. It really felt special,” he said. “The campus is right in the middle of the mountains and is beautiful. The coaches are great, and it’s just a good place. It’s still fairly close to home, which I like.”
Dye becomes the third Rebel and fifth Greene County player to join the football program at Emory & Henry this offseason. South Greene teammates and fellow offensive linemen Chase Carter and Tanner Dyer will also suit up for the Wasps next season. They will be joined by West Greene’s Alick Daugherty and Chuckey-Doak’s Cayden Phillips.
“It feels really good to go up there with some teammates,” Dye said. “We already have that connection with Chase and Tanner. Then there is Alick and Cayden from other county schools. Those guys are really good athletes and I’m excited to play with them, too.”
Emory & Henry is a Division III school located in southwest Virginia.
Even though there is a lot of uncertainty on what the upcoming football season might look like at all levels, Dye is certain on what he needs to be doing between now and the start of the season. It involves a lot time in the weight room and with his nose in the playbook.
“I’ve got to get in the weight room and get my bench up,” Dye said. “I’ve got to get a little speed on me. Then I need to get in the playbook and start studying.”
Both Dye and Waddell plan to major in education and want to one day teach and coach their respective sports.
“I want to be a coach and give back to the game because it has given so much to me,” Dye said.