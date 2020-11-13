After having to sit out what could have a been a state championship season on the track, South Greene’s Haley Kells is excited about the prospect of running and jumping for the upstart Rebels’ program this spring, and she is even more excited about what will come after that.
On Thursday, Kells signed her letter of intent to join the track and field program at Belmont Abbey College.
“It feels great to sign today with so many people are here to support me,” Kells said. “It’s an honor to have this opportunity. Coming into high school, I never thought about doing track, but I have grown to love it, and I’m glad I get to do it four more years.”
Belmont Abbey is an NCAA Division II school located in Belmont, North Carolina, just west of Charlotte. The Crusaders compete in Conference Carolinas.
“When I went there on a visit, it had everything I wanted,” Kells said. “I wanted to go to a smaller school. It felt like home. The campus is beautiful with trees everywhere. I just really loved it there.”
Kells also plays volleyball and basketball for the Lady Rebels, but fell in love with track when she first gave it a shot as a freshman.
“I like that you get to do different events and can do different things,” Kells said. “You get multiple attempts and you get a chance to really do your best. It’s not like other sports where if you miss a shot or mess up one time it's over. I think that lets you be more free.”
As a sophomore competing for West Greene, Kells finished third in the high jump at the Small Class State Meet. She was eighth in the triple jump, 10th in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the pentathlon.
Kells had high hopes for her junior season and thought a state championship might be a possibility, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short and dashed any hopes she had of standing on top of the podium in Murfreesboro.
“Last year was very discouraging,” Kells said. “Being able to stand on the podium one year at state, and then not even being able to go last year was really disappointing. I hope to be back at state this year, and I want to do better than I did as a sophomore. I really just want to have fun out there again.”
This spring, Kells will compete in a South Greene uniform for the first time on the track, and coach Joe Case is excited for what she can do to help grow the program the school started this year.
“Since we are starting track and field here, it’s exciting to see her have this opportunity, and we have a few others that will have some opportunities at the next level,” Case said. “Haley has worked really hard at this. We had four or five meets last year before the season ended abruptly. When the season ended she was leading the state in three events, the triple jump, long jump and hurdles.
"I think this could be a really exciting spring for her and our team. We have a lot of girls and guys interested in coming out, and she is a big part of that.”