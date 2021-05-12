As a freshman, South Greene track and field standout Abbey King tried the high jump on a whim.
The distance runner instantly figured out the technique and began to excel. Since then she has only gotten better, and now that success has led to the opportunity to join the track and field program at East Tennessee State University.
“Honestly, I didn’t know that high jump was going to be my thing. That happened by chance,” King said. “I was a distance runner, I ran the mile, two miles. One day at practice, I saw a girl high jump and I told coach (Joe) Case I wanted to try it. It just clicked for me and I was able to be successful from the beginning. Now it’s something I love doing.”
On Tuesday, King had her signing ceremony, officially becoming a Buccaneer.
“It’s a great feeling to sign today. I’ve been waiting on this forever,” King said. “It means everything to sign with ETSU. I’ve always wanted to go there and that makes this very special. It’s close to home, which was important, and I wanted to have the best opportunity I could possibly have. I found that at ETSU and feel like it will be a good home for me.”
This winter, King took second place in the high jump at the Tennessee Indoor State Meet. As a sophomore in 2019, she placed fifth in the state in the event, and will look for even bigger things in the coming weeks at the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro. She has already earned a trip to the state track meet in the pentathlon, and will look to advance in a few more events on Wednesday at the Region 1 small class sectional at Jefferson County.
“Abbey is pretty tough. She works hard and I think she has the ability to continue this success in college,” South Greene coach Joe case said. “I think her upside as far as being able to develop more is really high. I think just getting into a program like ETSU where you are training all the time and really working at your events will really be to her benefit.”
King plans to compete in the high jump, 300-meter hurdles and the pentathlon at ETSU.
She plans to major in psychology and wants to become a speech pathologist. It is a field that has impacted her life, and she hopes to be able to return the favor.
“I’ve always liked working with people and like helping people,” King said. “As a kid, I had trouble speaking and my parents took me to a speech pathologist, and I think it would be pretty neat to help people in that same way.”