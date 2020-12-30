After the most successful season in program history a pair of South Greene Rebels have been named to Tennessee Sports Writers Associations Class 2A All-State football team.
Luke Myers was named to the team as a quarterback and Jay Higgins was selected as a kicker.
Myers was a Mr. Football finalist while leading South Greene to a 12-1 season. He threw for 1,522 yards while completing 65.88 percent of his passes. He threw for 18 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
On the ground he gained 1,459 yards while averaging 8.06 yards per carries with 25 touchdowns.
On defense he made 50 tackles with six tackles for loss. He made four interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns.
Higgins was 56-of-60 on extra points this season while going 2-of-2 on field goals with a long of 32 yards. He was also the Region 1-2A Specialist of the Year.
TSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Luke Myers, South Greene, Jr.
QB – Jacob Dooley, Waverly, Jr.
RB – Khalik Ganaway, Peabody, Jr.
RB – Dylan Roebeck, Bledsoe County, Sr.
RB – Jordan Cason, Watertown, Sr.
WR – Brady Stanfield, Waverly, Sr.
WR – Quanterrius Hughes-Malone, Watertown, Sr.
WR – Kaden Snitzer, Eagleville, So.
OL – Malachi Hayden, Meigs County, Sr.
OL – Blake Minnis, Peabody, Sr.
OL – Neil Brown, Union City, Sr.
OL – Jackson Kelley, Rockwood, Sr.
OL – Shelton Hopkins, Peabody, Sr.
ATH – Will Meadows, Meigs County, Sr.
K — Jay Higgins, South Greene, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL – Kaigan Thomas, Bledsoe County, Jr.
DL – C.J. King, Oneida, Jr.
DL – Jason Baskerville, Peabody, Jr.
DL – Luke Lewis, Riverside, Sr.
LB – London Burkett, Peabody, So.
LB – Hagan Lowe, Meigs County, Sr.
LB – Cameron Rankins, Trousdale County, Sr.
LB – Tucker Johnson, Adamsville, Sr.
DB – Taye Hutchins, Marion County, Sr.
DB – Marcus Collins, Eagleville, Jr.
DB – Xadrian Fickey, Rockwood, Jr.
DB – Carson Vandiver, Peabody, Sr.
ATH – Jordan Carter, Watertown, Sr.
P – Kolby Morgan, Oneida, Sr.