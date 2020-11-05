On Thursday, the TSSAA announced South Greene quarterback Luke Myers has been named one of five semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football Award.
Myers is South Greene’s first semifinalist for the award.
“It’s awesome to be up for this award, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates, and coach (Shawn) Jones, and Mrs. (Lori) Wilhoit (South Greene principal),” Myers said. “We worked hard in the offseason to help us have the season we have had. It’s crazy to think about this, but I’m just trying to keep a level head and see how far we can make it in the postseason.”
Myers earned the recognition after leading the Rebels to a 10-0 record in the regular season and to their first outright region title since 2001. He finished the regular season with 1,170 passing yards with 14 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his passes. He ran for 1,094 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry.
On defense, Myers had 37 tackles with three tackles for loss, four interceptions and returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns.
“This is a big deal for our school and our community, and I’m really proud of Luke,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We’ve had girls basketball players do well in this type of award for many, many years, but I think it’s neat that this is the first time we have had a male athlete up for this type of award.
“He has had a great season, and around week four we realized he might be putting up good enough numbers to deserve some consideration. We’re just hopeful that he can make one of the finalists.”
What might make what Myers and the Rebels have been able to accomplish this year even more impressive is that no one outside the program saw it coming. The Rebels were coming off two of the best seasons in recent memory, but they had to replace almost the entire offensive line and a four-year starter at quarterback, Luke’s older brother, Levi.
“Luke was in the shadow of his brother his first two years here. He did some really good things for us to help us win, but I don’t think a lot of people could have seen this type of year coming,” Jones said. “We felt like we played a tough schedule this year, and what may have been most impressive is how he stepped up late in the year against Hampton and Happy Valley and took his game to another level.
“I think that will continue. No matter what kind of competition we see I think he will continue to have big games.”
Not only is Myers South Greene’s first Mr. Football semifinalist, he is one of very few athletes from Northeast Tennessee who have been up for the award.
Since the Mr. Football awards began in 1983 it has been awarded to a player from Northeast Tennessee just eight times. Five of those have gone to Greeneville high players, Cade Ballard in 2018 and 2017, Terrell Rollins in 2011, Willie Carmichael in 2010 and Dustin Moore in 1993. Sullivan South’s Sam Haynie won in 1994 and in 2003 Cloudland’s Mark Byrd and Dane Christman both won.
“It has been hard to get guys up this way recognized on the state level in the past,” Jones said. “It’s nobody’s fault, we just don’t have the big media outlets covering things up this way like in Knoxville and Middle Tennessee, and sometimes those kids get a little more attention at the state level.
“Greeneville has won state championships and that has helped people see their kids, but for a little school like us to have someone get this recognition is real nice to see.”
This year four players from Northeast Tennessee have been named semifinalists. Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes are semifinalists in Class 4A, and David Crockett’s Prince Kollie is a semifinalist in Class 5A.
The other semifinalists in Class 2A are Blake Carroll of Lewis County, Khalik Ganaway of Peabody, Will Meadows of Meigs County and Kolby Morgan of Oneida.
On Nov. 17, the TSSAA will announce three finalists from each classification. Those finalists will be invited to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 8 where the winners will be announced.
2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Kyler Parker, Moore County
Kolbi Stewart, Huntland
Jared Stone, South Pittsburg
Kaden White, Moore County
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Blake Carroll, Lewis County
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Will Meadows, Meigs County
Kolby Morgan, Oneida
Luke Myers, South Greene
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Anthony Brown, Milan
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Isaiah Cox, Alcoa
Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Axel Aldino, DeKalb County
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central
Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Destin Wade, Summit
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Raymond Banner, LaVergne
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood
Jaxson Campbell, Independence
Jalen Hunt, McMinn County
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jon Lewis, DCA
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy
Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb
Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy
James Dunn, CAK
Langston Patterson, CPA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Michael Dallas, Briarcrest
B.J. Harris, McCallie
Dallan Hayden, CBHS
Elijah Howard, Baylor
D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
Trey Turk, Oakland
Connor Wood, Lexington