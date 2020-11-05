Myers

South Greene quarterback Luke Myers runs for a touchdown against Hampton on Oct. 16.

 Sun Photo By Tate Russell

On Thursday, the TSSAA announced South Greene quarterback Luke Myers has been named one of five semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football Award.

Myers is South Greene’s first semifinalist for the award.

“It’s awesome to be up for this award, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates, and coach (Shawn) Jones, and Mrs. (Lori) Wilhoit (South Greene principal),” Myers said. “We worked hard in the offseason to help us have the season we have had. It’s crazy to think about this, but I’m just trying to keep a level head and see how far we can make it in the postseason.”

Myers earned the recognition after leading the Rebels to a 10-0 record in the regular season and to their first outright region title since 2001. He finished the regular season with 1,170 passing yards with 14 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his passes. He ran for 1,094 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

On defense, Myers had 37 tackles with three tackles for loss, four interceptions and returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns.

“This is a big deal for our school and our community, and I’m really proud of Luke,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We’ve had girls basketball players do well in this type of award for many, many years, but I think it’s neat that this is the first time we have had a male athlete up for this type of award.

“He has had a great season, and around week four we realized he might be putting up good enough numbers to deserve some consideration. We’re just hopeful that he can make one of the finalists.”

What might make what Myers and the Rebels have been able to accomplish this year even more impressive is that no one outside the program saw it coming. The Rebels were coming off two of the best seasons in recent memory, but they had to replace almost the entire offensive line and a four-year starter at quarterback, Luke’s older brother, Levi.

“Luke was in the shadow of his brother his first two years here. He did some really good things for us to help us win, but I don’t think a lot of people could have seen this type of year coming,” Jones said. “We felt like we played a tough schedule this year, and what may have been most impressive is how he stepped up late in the year against Hampton and Happy Valley and took his game to another level.

“I think that will continue. No matter what kind of competition we see I think he will continue to have big games.”

Not only is Myers South Greene’s first Mr. Football semifinalist, he is one of very few athletes from Northeast Tennessee who have been up for the award.

Since the Mr. Football awards began in 1983 it has been awarded to a player from Northeast Tennessee just eight times. Five of those have gone to Greeneville high players, Cade Ballard in 2018 and 2017, Terrell Rollins in 2011, Willie Carmichael in 2010 and Dustin Moore in 1993. Sullivan South’s Sam Haynie won in 1994 and in 2003 Cloudland’s Mark Byrd and Dane Christman both won.

“It has been hard to get guys up this way recognized on the state level in the past,” Jones said. “It’s nobody’s fault, we just don’t have the big media outlets covering things up this way like in Knoxville and Middle Tennessee, and sometimes those kids get a little more attention at the state level.

“Greeneville has won state championships and that has helped people see their kids, but for a little school like us to have someone get this recognition is real nice to see.”

This year four players from Northeast Tennessee have been named semifinalists. Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes are semifinalists in Class 4A, and David Crockett’s Prince Kollie is a semifinalist in Class 5A.

The other semifinalists in Class 2A are Blake Carroll of Lewis County, Khalik Ganaway of Peabody, Will Meadows of Meigs County and Kolby Morgan of Oneida.

On Nov. 17, the TSSAA will announce three finalists from each classification. Those finalists will be invited to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 8 where the winners will be announced.

2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Kyler Parker, Moore County

Kolbi Stewart, Huntland

Jared Stone, South Pittsburg

Kaden White, Moore County

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Blake Carroll, Lewis County

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Kolby Morgan, Oneida

Luke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Anthony Brown, Milan

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Isaiah Cox, Alcoa

Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Axel Aldino, DeKalb County

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central

Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Destin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Raymond Banner, LaVergne

Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood

Jaxson Campbell, Independence

Jalen Hunt, McMinn County

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jon Lewis, DCA

Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy

A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy

Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb

Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy

James Dunn, CAK

Langston Patterson, CPA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Michael Dallas, Briarcrest

B.J. Harris, McCallie

Dallan Hayden, CBHS

Elijah Howard, Baylor

D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy

Trey Turk, Oakland

Connor Wood, Lexington

 

Recommended for you