ELIZABETHTON – It was the wrong time for the South Greene boys shooting to go cold, but in the semifinals of the Region 1-AA Tournament the Rebels could not get anything going on offense as they fell to Elizabethton 62-48.
“I felt like we were prepared for everything they did, we just didn’t makes shots,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “I said at the first of the season that if we are making shots we can look pretty good, but if we’re not we’re going to struggle. That’s basically what happened tonight. We just didn’t stick the ball in the hole and they did.”
The loss brings an end to South Greene’s season while the Cyclones move on to face Greeneville on Tuesday in the region semifinals.
Things actually started well for the Rebels as they jumped in front 11-4 with 3:25 left in the first quarter. Aydan Hawk scored six of the points and assisted on a bucket from Jay Higgins while Ty Bailey sank a triple.
Out of a timeout Elizabethon scored six unanswered points, but a put back by Luke Myers gave South Greene a 13-10 lead at the close of the first quarter.
Jake Roberts started the second quarter with a triple for Elizabethton and the Cyclones took their first lead at 15-13 when Seth Carter grabbed a rebound and laid if off of the glass.
A runner by Hawk turned into a three-point play that put the Rebels on top 16-15, but Elizabethton followed with the next eight points. During the stretch South Greene’s shooters had opportunities, but nothing would fall. Even a break-away layup by Bailey rolled around the rim before falling out.
Hayden Hartman hit a layup with six seconds left to cut the Cyclones’ lead to 23-20 at halftime.
In the second half South Greene was able to get within one point six times, tied the game twice, and briefly took the lead once. But every time Elizabethon was able to answer and stay in control.
“It seemed like every time we got to that point (Elizabethton) would go down and get an offensive rebound and put back, or we would miss an assignment and give a wide open look,” Hoese said. “Then we would come down, and I don’t how many times we missed a one or two footer. We just couldn’t get anything to fall tonight.”
The third quarter began with Myers running the floor for a transition lay in to cut the led to 23-22.
A three-pointer by Hawk closed the gap to 28-27 and another by Bailey followed to tie things at 30-30.
Higgins sank a fade-away jumper from the elbow with 3:08 left to give South Greene its only lead of the second half at 32-30.
The Cyclones answered with three-pointers from Jake Roberts and Carter that pushed them back in front at 36-32.
With 1:45 left in the third quarter Isaac Hoese sank a transition triple to pull the Rebels within one point again at 36-35. The Cylcones were then assessed a technical foul and Hoese tied the game at 36-36 by making one of two free tosses.
Elizabethton played from in front for the entire fourth quarter, but with 5:12 left Hoese hit from deep in the corner to narrow the gap to 42-41.
A powerful lay in by Myers with 3:05 left closed the gap to 44-43, but the Rebels could not get any closer.
Much of the rest of the night was spent at the foul line as the Rebels first tried to extend the game woth fouls, and then let out some frustration. In the final minute Elizabethton went 13-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Hawk led South Greene on Saturday with 14 points while Bailey put in 10.
Carter scored 24 points for Elizabethton while Roberts put in 15 points.
South Greene 13 7 16 12 48
Elizabethton 10 13 15 24 62
South Greene: Hawk 14, T. Bailey 10, Hoese 7, Myers 6, Hartman 5, Higgins 4, P. Bailey 2
Elizabethton: Carter 24, Roberts 15, Wilson 8, Willocks 8, Phillips 3, Stephens 2, Vanhuss 2