Fans at Pioneer Park night on Tuesday had the opportunity to see some of the best players in college baseball as the USA Baseball College National Team came to Greene County.
The college national team is made up of what USA Baseball considers the 40 best non-draft eligible players from the across the country. Normally the squad would play international opponents like Japan or Cuba, but due to COVID-19 it will spend the next two weeks bouncing around the Appalachian League playing intra-squad exhibition games.
“It’s pretty cool to get to do this in front of some home fans,” University of Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert, who played for the Stripes, said. “We’re a little ways from Knoxville, but its neat to see how we have grown as a program and how people are here cheering for me. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that. Then I think this what every college player dreams of, to be a part of this team. To have USA across your chest, there is no better feeling.”
On Tuesday it was the Stars that got the best of the Stripes 7-3 in the exhibition on the campus of Tusculum University.
Former Tennessee High Viking and current Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross was the star of the show for the Stars as he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
“I love coming to play in Tennessee. It’s really cool to have this opportunity to be back home, and to do it playing with some of he best players in the country,” Cross said. “These are the best 40 guys in the country, and it’s really cool to get the chance to meet them and learn from them. It’s really cool to get to play for your country. That really sets in when the National Anthem plays. I don’t know if there is a great honor than that.”
On the mound it was University of Florida lefty Hunter Braco that wowed fans with his eight strike outs in three relief innings while giving up just one hit, a bunt single by the Vols’ Gilbert.
Gilbert who hit .274 with 10 home runs and 12 doubles in his sophomore campaign in Knoxville, and might be best known for his walk-off grand slam against Wright State in the NCAA Regionals, is hoping to use this experience with team USA to further his career and get him better prepared for professional baseball.
“You have so many people here that are so much smarter than me, and have been around the game for so long, I’m just trying to learn something everyday,” Gilbert said. “I’m just trying to take bits and pieces of knowledge and adding it to my repertoire.”
Gilbert’s Stripes got the scoring started on Tuesday in the second inning. Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada put a double into left field and Stanford’s Brock Jones followed it with a home run that dropped just over the left field wall.
The Stars took the lead in the fourth inning by taking advantage of defensive mistakes and pitching struggles. Dylan Crews of LSU led off the side by reaching on an error. The Stars then loaded the bases on a walk and a single by LSU’s Jacob Berry.
Cross knocked in the first run by dropping a shallow fly ball into the right-center gap. Brooks Lee tied the game with a screamer down the first-base line. Jacob Gonzalez then pushed across the go-ahead run with a groundout that gave the Stars a 3-2 lead.
In the fifth inning the Stars found some pop in their bats and stretched the lead to 7-2. Virginia’s Kyle Teel split the left-center gap with a line-drive double. Robert Moore scored him when he bounced a single through the left side of the infield.
Christopher Villaman moved the score to 6-2 when he launched a two-run home run well over the right-field wall. Three pitches later Cross followed with another blast that found its way over the right field wall.
The final run of the night came in the seventh inning when the Stripes’ Reggie Crawford produced the fourth home run of the evening.
Florida’s Brandon Sporat started the game for the Stars and went three innings with four strikeouts and two hits allowed.
Justin Campbell of Oklahoma State started the game for the Stripes. In three innings he struck out four, walked none and gave up one hit.
Parada led the Stripes at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double. Moore was 2-for-3 for the Stars and Berry went 2-for-4 with a home run.
Tennessee’s Blade Tidwell is on the Stars’ roster, but did not appear on Tuesday after throwing on Saturday in Burlington, North Carolina.
Team USA will next head to Johnson City on Wednesday, then Bristol on Thursday, Elizabethton on Friday and Kingsport on Saturday.