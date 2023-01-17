Hampton High School’s basketball teams looked every part of the state-ranked teams that they are in a doubleheader sweep over the homestanding West Greene Buffaloes Monday night at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
The Hampton boys (14-5), ranked No. 5 in the state in Class A this week, showed their immense talent and depth by jumping on the Buffs early and never looking back as they strolled to a 75-50 victory. That win came on the heels of a commanding victory by the state’s No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Lady Bulldogs (17-0) as they beat the Lady Buffs 76-39 in the opener.
The Buffs have no time to lick their wounds as they load the bus Tuesday afternoon for the long trek to district foe Johnson County, then they have another league game on the road Friday night at Chuckey-Doak.
BALANCED BULLDOGS COAST
Hampton’s depth came to the forefront against the Buffs (9-14) as they played nine in the first half and got points from every one of them, and their solid shooting and hounding defense proved too much for West Greene.
The Bulldogs showed no weaknesses in this one. They hit 9-of-14 shots from the field in the opening quarter and forced the Buffs into five turnovers as they bolted to a 19-11 first quarter lead.
At least two players were hounding West Greene’s premier scorer Leyton Frye all night, and he still poured in 25 points, but got very little scoring assistance from the rest of the crew. An exception was Ethan Turner, who hit double figures with 12, but he had the unenviable task of going against Hampton’s rugged post man Hayden Campbell, who at times looked like a man among boys as he roamed in the paint and kept things under control around the rim.
Two free throws and a drive and score on a layup by Frye pulled the Buffs to within 19-15 in the first minute of the second frame, but Hampton then began pulling away. The Dogs led by only 10 at 34-24 with 2:10 left in the half after Connor Campbell hit a 3-pointer, but then outscored the home team 8-1 the rest of the half to take a 42-25 lead to the dressing rooms.
The sticky Hampton defense then turned the game into a rout in the third quarter as the Buffs made eight turnovers which were turned into easy transition buckets, and it seemed Hampton spend the entire quarter making layups as they poured in 31 points in the period while holding the Buffs to only 11. Cadon Buckles scored eight in the quarter as there were no easy trips down the floor for the home team.
The Bulldogs made 14-of-17 shots from the floor in that third canto, most of them layups.
It was 73-36 heading into the fourth period, which was played with a running clock. Hampton’s reserves scored only two the rest of the game, but their big lead was more than enough to prevail in a 75-50 score.
Buckles finished with 14 while Chance Point and Campbell each scored 12 and reserve Brody Hicks had nine.
In addition to Frye’s 25 and Turner’s 12, Campbell scored eight for the Buffaloes.
HAMPTON 75
WEST GREENE 50
|H
|19
|23
|31
|2
|—
|75
|WG
|11
|14
|11
|14
|—
|50
H (75): Trivett 4, Anspaugh 7, Cadon Buckles 14, Chance Point 12, Hayden Campbell 12, Carrico 4, Hicks 9, McElyea 3, Robinson 8, Nave 2.
WG (50): Campbell 8, McCamey 1, Leyton Frye 25, Wampler 2, Ethan Turner 12, Britton 2.
3-pointers: Ha 1 (Hicks); WG 3 (Campbell 2, Frye).
HAMPTON GIRLS STAY UNBEATEN
Only a handful of teams statewide have an unbeaten mark at this stage of the season, and the Lady Bulldogs are one of those at 17-0 after rolling to a 76-39 win in the opener.
A veteran team with no visible weak links, the Lady Dogs got double figure scoring from four of five starters, and seven points and 10 rebounds from the other one (Taylor Berry) as they continued their winning ways.
West Greene (4-20) got 12 points from Madi Brown and 11 from Kinsley Ellenburg in the losing effort. Taylor Lawson had seven rebounds.
Hampton did not shoot fantastic, but they forced 14 first half turnovers with their trapping defense, which made West Greene play much faster than they wanted to and gave the Lady Dogs plenty of opportunities to get into transition.
It was 19-7 after one quarter and that lead ballooned to 36-20 by intermission.
Two quick buckets from Ellenburg on nice moves in the paint got the deficit down to 37-24 early in the third before Hampton went on a 13-0 run to pull ahead 50-24 and take complete control of the contest.
It was 53-28 at the start of the fourth, and another 8-0 run by Hampton to begin that quarter left no doubt as to the outcome.
Macy Henry had a big night for the winners with 27 points while Piper Helle and Linsey Jenkins each scored 12 and Madi McClain scored 10.
HAMPTON 76
WEST GREENE 39
|H
|19
|17
|17
|23
|—
|76
|WG
|7
|13
|8
|11
|—
|39
H (76): Piper Helle 12, Madi McClain 10, Macy Henry 27, Linsey Jenkins 12, Berry 7, Eastep 2, H.Smith 4, Hicks 2.
WG (39): Ellis 2, Madi Brown 12, Lawson 8, Bryant 3, Kinsley Ellenburg 11, Jordan 1, Reagan 2.
|3-pointers: Ha 5 (McClain 2, Henry 2, Berry); WG 5 (Brown 3, Bryant, Ellenburg).