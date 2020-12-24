The Greeneville Sun is proud to announce its 42nd annual All Greene County Football Team. The team, selected by the Greeneville Sun sports department with input from area coaches, consists of 29 players including Offensive Player of the Year Luke Myers of South Greene and Defensive Player of the Year Isaac Brown of Greeneville.
The All-County team is quarterbacked by Chuckey-Doak senior Matthew Palazzo. Palazzo is a Tusculum commitment who in seven games this season threw for 719 yards and five touchdowns while also running for 317 yards and two more touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
Joining Palazzo in the backfield are a pair of talented running backs in Greeneville’s Mason Gudger and Chuckey-Doak’s Evan Murvin. Gudger ran for 1,012 yards on 128 carries with 13 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 226 yards with two more touchdowns. Gudger was the Region 1-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Murvin ran for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Murvin was named the Region 1-3A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
At the receiver position Greeneville teammates Jaden Stevenson and Adjatay Dabbs were selected along with South Greene’s Preston Bailey.
Stevenson made 18 catches for 411 yards, taking eight of those catches into the end zone while averaging 22.8 yards per catch. On defense he made 19 tackles, with two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Dabbs, a sophomore, made 30 catches for 459 yards with six touchdowns for the Greene Devils. South Greene’s Bailey caught 33 passes for 441 yards with six touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 69 yards with one touchdown. On defense he made 31 tackles and intercepted three passes.
The All-County team offensive line includes Greeneville’s Clay Odom, Chuckey-Doak’s Eli Beddingfield and Nathan Norton, and South Greene’s Trevor Heater and Isaac Collins.
Odom is a Morehead State signee who played center for a Greene Devils’ offense that averaged 350 yards of offense per game and ran for 196 yards per game. On defense he made 39 tackles with six tackles for loss, one sack and nine quarterback pressures.
Beddingfield graded out at 77 percent as an offensive lineman while on defense he had 29 tackles with three sacks and four tackles for loss.
Norton graded out at 76 percent on the Black Knights’ offensive line while on defense he had 22 tackles with two tackles for loss.
Heater and Collins anchored the offensive line for the 12-1 Rebels that ran for over 211 yards per game while averaging 318 yards of offense. Both were named first-team All-Region 1-2A.
South Greene’s Corey Houser was used all over the field this season and has been named to the All-County team as an athlete. Houser ran for 519 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 16 yards per carry. He also caught 20 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rebels Jay Higgins is the All-County team’s kicker. He was 56-of-60 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 32 yards.
The defense of the All-County team is highlighted by four talented linebackers in South Greene’s Presley Gilliam, North Greene’s Tyler Sanches, West Greene’s Dacota Wood and Chuckey-Doak’s Adrian Groberg.
Gilliam was the Rebels top tackler with 72 stops. He had five tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries while being named the Region 1-2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Sanches made 85 tackles, with 12 for a loss and two forced fumbles. He also led the Huskies’ offense with 600 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Wood was West Greene’s top tackler with 70, and was also a versatile tool on offense with 377 rushing yards, 203 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.
Groberg, in a seven-game season, made 38 tackles for Chuckey-Doak. He had three sacks, eight tackles for loss and one interception returned for a touchdown.
On the defensive line North Greene’s Josiah Church made 80 tackles with 20 tackles for loss and he recovered one fumble. He was named the Region 1-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Greeneville’s Rashard Claridy made 48 tackles with five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and four quarterback pressures. He was the Region 1-4A Co-Defensive Lineman of the year
Chuckey-Doak’s Hayden Brown made 28 tackles this season. He had two sacks and five tackles for loss. On the offensive line he graded out at 72 percent.
Alex May led South Greene’s defensive line with 25 tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for loss. He also recovered one fumble.
The All-County team’s secondary is made up of four talented and versatile athletes. It includes Greeneville’s Nick Iezzi and Jakobi Gillespie, South Greene’s Jalen Ingram and West Greene’s Allen Vaughn.
Gillespie was a lock-down corner for the Greene Devils who made 44 tackles with four tackles for loss, three interceptions and 10 pass break ups. On offense he he had 305 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He was named the Region 1-4A Co-Athlete of the Year.
Iezzi made 44 tackles with three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, one forced fumble, two pass break ups and one defensive touchdown. He also had 419 punt return yards.
Ingram spent most of the season shutting down one half of the field for the Rebels. He had 44 tackles with three tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Vaughn starred on both sides of the field for West Greene, being a disruptive force at safety with three interceptions, and leading the offense at quarterback. On offense he threw for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns while running for 490 yards and nine touchdowns. Vaughn is committed to play for Tusculum University.
West Greene’s Blair Shelton is the All-County team’s punter. In his first year handling the punting duties for the Buffaloes he found a knack for flipping the field. As a kicker he set a school record with a 43-yard field goal, and was 31-of-32 on extra points. He was named the Region 1-3A specialist of the year.
Kendall Barner was named to the All-County team as a kick returner. He averaged 27 yards per kick return this season and returned one 88 yards for a touchdown. On offense he had six catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns and on defense he made 29 tackles and intercepted two passes. Barner was named the Region 1-3A Newcomer of the Year.