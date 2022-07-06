Shawn Jones hasn’t faced this scenario in a while.
For the first time since 2016, the quarterback position at South Greene is up for grabs.
Whoever wins the battle will follow two of the Rebels’ all-time greats — brothers Levi and Luke Myers. Luke was a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist his junior year and semifinalist in 2021.
Neither of the top two candidates could make much of an impression before dead period due to minor injuries, with junior running back Conner Race stepping in.
But sophomore Jacob Susong and freshman Nash Rader will battle for QB1 once the Rebels return to the practice field.
“Luke is one of the most decorated guys to ever play at South Greene,” Jones said. “We feel if we can get the quarterback situation worked out, we can be successful again because those seniors who left last year kind of set the bar at South Greene, as far as what we expect now.”
Jones isn’t ruling out the possibility of playing both quarterbacks at any given time. Both have the South Greene lineage after all.
Bryan Susong, Jacob’s dad, passed for 1,933 yards and 33 touchdowns from 1992-95, earning Greene County Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors his junior season. And Jacob’s cousin Scott Susong threw for 2,928 yards and 29 scores under Jones’ tutelage from 2006-09.
Brothers Eric “Bubba” Rader and Travis Rader, Nash’s dad and uncle respectively, starred on Rebel Hill during the 1990s as well. Bubba anchored South Greene’s offensive line while earning Greene County Defensive Player of the Year accolades as a linebacker his senior year. Travis rushed for 1,647 yards his senior year and was named the county Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 1998. He passed away in 2005 at age 24.
“It’s in the genes there for both of those guys,” Jones said. “The thing about it is these guys are good friends. That’s what you want. You want a good competition, but they also pull for each other.”
Playing in a backup role his freshman year, Susong appeared in seven games for the Rebels last fall. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, an average of 12.13 yards a completion and 39.86 passing yards a game.
While he hasn’t taken a snap for the high school yet, Rader led South Greene Middle last year in both rushing and passing. He threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 678 yards and 12 scores.
“Jacob, he understands the offense and what Coach (Joel) Burns and I are trying to get him to do … he throws a pretty good ball,” Jones said. “Nash has a little more speed, as far as running, but he can throw it too.”
Graduation took a toll on South Greene’s skill positions, leaving Race as the Rebels’ top returning rusher (201 yards) and receiver (141 yards) from last season.
But the Rebels aren’t void of experience, especially with seniors Cody Rambo and Isaiah Ealey back at receiver. Juniors Dion Blair and Noah Robinson, along with sophomore Jase Roderick all saw the field in 2021. Junior Keshawn Engram is projected to join Race and senior Phillip Blair in the backfield.
The Rebels visit Northview for a 7-on-7 Tuesday at 10 a.m.