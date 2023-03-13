The South Greene Rebels opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of the Johnson County Longhorns, winning the first game 8-2 and the second game 3-2.
In the 3-2 win in the nightcap, South Greene's Brendan Lisenby pitched a five-inning no-hitter. He walked four and struck out four, and both Johnson County runs were unearned.
South Greene's Dustin Crum was 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Graydon Rader and Jacob Susong each went 1-for-2, while Levi Treadway pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly.
In the 8-2 win in the first game, Rader drew the start on the mound and worked five innings for the win. He gave up four hits, two unearned runs, walked two and struck out three.
Treadway held Johnson County scoreless over the final two innings. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out one.
Treadway also went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Crum was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Lisenby had a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Susong and Alec Jones were each 1-for-3.
West Greene 15 Hancock County 4
MOSHEIM — Eight Buffaloes cranked out 11 hits en route to the season-opening win.
Austin Wampler was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for West Greene. Judson Higgins was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, and Braden McCamey was 2-for-2.
Jhonen Bath was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Jaden Gregg was 1-for-1 with two RBI; Mason McCamey was 1-for-3 with an RBI; Maddox Garber was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI; and Dylan Dodson was 1-for-3.
McCamey drew the start on the mound and pitched four innings for the win. He gave up three hits, four runs (three earned), walked two and struck out six.
Conner Campbell tossed a hitless, scoreless fifth. He walked one and struck out one.