091522 SG HOMECOMING COURT

South Greene will host Cumberland Gap in its homecoming football game on Friday. The homecoming court includes (bottom row, left to right) Abigayle Susong, Allison Bolinger, Autumn Bailey, Lauryn Puck, Aydan Dyer, Tiffany Dotson; (next row, left to right) Luci Reiser, Lily Southerland, Haley Susong, Molly Livingston, Deanna Arbogast, Kali Howard; (next row, left to right) Faith Runyon, Rachel Aiken, Makenzie Ailshie, Abigal Gosnell, Audra Parkins; (next row, left to right) Madison Gomez, Hailey Brooks, Katie Willett, Kindra Alcantara, Delaney Roberts; (next row, left to right) Megan Brown, Sophia Hoese, Ryleigh Gregg, Kaydence Marshall, Brooke Gosnell; (top row, left to right) Natalie Foshie, Kortnie Bailey, Ari Hoese, Madison Darnell, Kayla Thornburg.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

