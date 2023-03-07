The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils leave the court following a 63-60 loss to the Livingston Academy Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Greeneville's Anna Shaw (22) takes the ball to the basket during a 63-60 loss to Livingston Academy in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils leave the court following a 63-60 loss to the Livingston Academy Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
Greeneville's Chloe Marsh (12) puts up a shot during a 63-60 loss to Livingston Academy in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
Greeneville's Anna Shaw (22) takes the ball to the basket during a 63-60 loss to Livingston Academy in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
Greeneville's Tambryn Ellenburg shoots a 3-pointer during a 63-60 loss to Livingston Academy in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
Greeneville's Lauren Bailey (10) muscles up a shot during a 63-60 loss to Livingston Academy in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
Greeneville cheerleaders cheer on the Lady Devils on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
Former Greeneville student David Painter shows his support for the Lady Devils on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
Greeneville fans cheer on the Lady Devils on Tuesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO — Against most teams in most games, a 17-point lead would be enough.
But this wasn't most games, nor was this just any opponent.
The Greeneville Lady Devils let a 17-point lead in the first half slip away and ended their season with a 63-60 loss to a very good Livingston Academy Wildcats team in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament at the Murphy Center on Tuesday morning.
The 17-point lead is the largest squandered by the Lady Devils this season, and it's the largest deficit overcome by the Lady Wildcats.
Greeneville ends its season at 27-9. Livingston Academy (28-7) will play South Gibson (27-9) in the semifinals on Thursday.