MURFREESBORO — Greeneville senior Jayquan Price finished fourth in the Class 2A state decathlon on Thursday, earning five points toward the Greene Devils' state track meet score next week.
Price's fourth-place finish is the highest for a Greeneville athlete in the state decathlon since 2016 when junior Takeem Young was second, Raheem Young was third and Thomas Burkey was fourth.
West Greene’s Juliun Lane finished fifth in the state decathlon in 2016, giving Greeneville four of the top five spots.
On Thursday, Price finished second in the 100 meters with an 11.34, just one-hundredth of a second behind Maplewood's Reggie Rogers.
Price was second in the triple jump with a 13-18, ninth in discus at 26-57, 10th in pole vault at 1-98, ninth in the 400 with a 55.50, fifth in the 110 hurdles with an 18.01, second in high jump at 1-73, sixth in shot put at 10-21, second in long jump at 6-16, and seventh in the 1500 with a 5:16.19.
CLASS A DECATHLON
South Greene's Dion Blair finished sixth, Chuckey-Doak's Isaiah Treadway finished seventh and South Greene's Hunter Burkey finished eighth in the Class A state decathlon on Thursday.
Blair, with three points, and Burkey, with one, earned four points toward South Greene's state track meet score next week.
Burkey won the 110 hurdles with a 16.06 and high jump with a 1-83.
Blair's highest finishes were third in discus at 27-06 and third in long jump at 6-17.
Treadway earned two points toward Chuckey-Doak's state track meet score next week.
Treadway's highest finish was second in pole vault at 2-89.
CLASS A PENTATHLON
South Greene's Natalie Freise finished seventh in the Class A state pentathlon on Wednesday, earning two points toward South Greene's state track meet score next week.
Freise's highest finishes were fifth in long jump with a 4-68 and fifth in high jump with a 1-37.