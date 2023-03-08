North Greene coach James Buchanan (left) embraces Grace Buchanan in the final seconds of a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
The North Greene Lady Huskies leave the court following a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
North Greene's Sonya Wagner (15) puts up a shot during a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
North Greene's Cambell Gaby (11) puts up a shot during a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
North Greene's Haley Bailey (25) drives the lane during a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
North Greene's Hannah Miller (35) puts up a shot during a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
North Greene's Grace Buchanan shots a 3-pointer during a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
North Greene's Mercy Buchanan (1) puts up a jumper during a 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON
MURFREESBORO — As the final seconds ticked off the clock of North Greene's 55-45 loss to Van Buren County in the Class A girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday, the Van Buren student section broke out in a traditional taunt of "Na, Na, Na, Na, Hey, Hey, Hey, Goodbye."
The Van Buren student section surely didn't know the hardship North Greene had endured this season just to get back to Murfreesboro for a school record fourth straight season, let alone make a game of the quarterfinal.
Despite multiple injuries this season, despite senior guard Zoe Sanders – North Greene's most athletic player – sitting on the bench with a broken leg, the Lady Huskies were within four points of Van Buren with just over a minute to play.