AFTON — A coach choosing to leave one school for another can be tough all the way around.
Tough on players.
Tough on a community.
Tough on a coach.
But in the end, Dallas Kuykendall did what he feels is best for his family, stepping away from the Chuckey-Doak football program to take over as coach at Morristown East.
"It wasn't a process that was quick. There was a lot of going back and forth, a lot of phone calls, a lot of sleepless nights," said the 26-year-old Kuykendall. "I love the kids at Chuckey-Doak. I don't want that to be overshadowed. I really do care about them.
"In 26 years of living, this is one of the hardest things I've had to do. ... I feel like it's a good opportunity for me and my family, and you never know when another opportunity like this would roll around."
Making the move an even better fit for Kuykendall is the fact that his wife, , is a graduate of Morristown East.
"Morristown East has always been a school I've kind of kept my eye on. My wife being a grad from there is a pull for us," he said. "After talking with their administration, members of the community and the booster club, I got an idea for what they envision and it lined up with what I envision. It just seems like a good fit."
A Cleveland native and Tusculum University grad, Kuykendall spent four seasons at Chuckey-Doak, guiding the Black Knights to a 10-2 record, their first home playoff game in school history and to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs in his only year as head coach this past season.
Under Kuykendall, Chuckey-Doak went 4-0 in Region 1-3A, averaged 40 points a game and gave up just 17 a game.
Kuykendall was named Region 1-3A coach of the year and The Greeneville Sun's coach of the year.
Prior to being Chuckey-Doak's head coach, Kuykendall coached linebackers and was the defensive coordinator for the Black Knights.