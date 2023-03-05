ONEIDA — In a season of overcoming one obstacle after another, the North Greene Lady Huskies cleared their biggest hurdle yet on Saturday night.
With a 40-39 win over the Oneida Lady Indians in the Class A sectional, the Lady Huskies punched their ticket to their fourth straight state tournament.
North Greene, now 20-17, will open the tourney against Van Buren County (23-9) at 4:30 p.m. central Wednesday at The Glass House in Murfreesboro.
And regardless of what transpires this week, this season will go down as one of the Lady Huskies' most triumphant.
"I'm a blessed man to be able to coach this group," said North Greene coach James Buchanan. "We only had nine players this season. We had multiple injuries throughout the year. There were several games in which we only suited up six players. And the girls just persevered.
"... I had been praying earnestly that the Lord would reward the girls for their efforts. I did not ask him to help us win basketball games. That's the least important thing. The girls' spiritual lives are the most important thing and I just wanted them to see what happens when you sow hard – you'll reap well."
North Greene's faith was never tested more this season than when they lost senior Zoe Sanders to a broken leg at the outset of a 59-56 loss at South Greene on Feb. 4.
Sanders had missed time prior to that with another injury.
"We had gotten all the girls back and had all nine of them and then Zoe broke her leg over there at South Greene," Buchanan said. "I thought, 'Man, she worked so hard to get back.'
"We were so happy her injury early in the year wasn't a season killer and then she ended up having a season killer. That took a little air out of our sails. The girls had to pick me up after that."
Pick Buchanan up the Lady Huskies did. They rallied to make a game of the loss at South Greene. And three days later, they went on the road again and gave Hampton – ranked No. 2 in Class A at the time – all it could handle before falling 62-51.
"The girls proved to me, 'We're OK even without one of our best players,'" Buchanan said. "They continued to work. They never complained. They never questioned. They've had great attitudes. They've done every single thing I've asked them to do. And for them to be rewarded with this is so storybook."
How did North Greene get past Oneida (26-7) on Saturday? The Lady Huskies outshot the Lady Indians 41 percent (17-of-41) to 27 percent (14-of-51). They outrebounded the Lady Indians 32-25. And they overcame 20 turnovers while the Lady Indians turned the ball over just nine times.
The worst part about it is whose expense it had to come by. Coach West is first class. This school is first class. Those kids are first class. We see a lot of teams throughout the course of the year, and as far as a team handles themselves – their dignity and their hustle and their attitudes – I have nothing but the highest level of respect for them.
— Sarah Dunalp of The Independent Herald and Tim Smith of the Oneida High School Indian Radio contributed to this report.