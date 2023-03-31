The South Greene Lady Rebels overcame nine errors for a 13-6 softball win over the West Greene Lady Buffaloes on Thursday.
South Greene's Kaylee Whitson went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up 10 hits, walked one and struck out three. Two of West Greene's six runs were earned.
The Lady Rebels had 10 hits and stole 13 bases.
Kortnei Bailey was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases; Allison Penley was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base; Paisley Brobeck was 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three stolen bases; Katie Willett was 1-for-3 with two stolen bases; Whitney Reaves was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two stolen bases; Keasley Hankins was 1-for-2 with two stolen bases; Madison Penley was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base; and Whitson was 1-for-2.
West Greene also had 10 hits. Alexis Cutshall went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI; Mara Reagon was 2-for-3; Maddie Bryant was 2-for-4; Hope Sexton had a ht and an RBI; Alissa Lawson and Aubree Everett each had a hit an an RBI; and Alissa Lawson and Hailey Ripley each had a hit.
Claiborne 5
Greeneville 3
Greeneville outhit Claiborne 10-7, but the Lady Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning for the win.
Greeneville's Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle in taking the loss. In seven innings, she gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out nine. Four of Claiborne's five runs were earned.
Greeneville lead-off hitter Kyla Jobe went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a stolen base. The homer was her second in the past two games.
Lydia Darnell was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Madison Carpenter was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Brynlee Jones was 2-for-4 with a double; and Lauren Million had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak 2
Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Makayla Ramsey went the distance in the circle for the win. In her seven innings, she gave up five hits, walked none and struck out seven.
Chuckey-Doak's Arleigh Parker went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Ramsey was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Hayleigh Taylor was 3-for-4 in the lead-off pot, and Hailey Williamson had a triple.
BASEBALL
Greeneville 7
Sullivan East 0
In the Johnny Whited tournament, Greeneville's Carson Quillen pitched a two-hitter as the Greene Devils improved to 12-0.
In his seven innings, Quillen gave up two hits, walked four and struck out five.
Eli House went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Greeneville, which had 12 hits.
Colton Richards was 2-for-3, Quillen and Parker Shipley each went 2-for-4, Will Harmon and Carson Norris each had a double and an RBI, an Maddox Bishop and Noah Murray each had a hit.
Unicoi County 7
West Greene 0
ERWIN — Judson Higgins was a bright spot on the mound for West Greene, tossing three innings of scoreless relief. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out three.
Jaden Gregg and Braden McCamey each went 2-for-3 with a double for the Buffaloes, while Higgins and Mason McCamey each went 1-for-3.
North Greene 13
Gatlinburg-Pittman 4
GATLINBURG — North Greene cranked out 11 hits, while getting a quality start on the mound from Aiden Halley.
In 6 2/3 innings, Halley gave up seven hits, four runs (one earned), walked two and struck out six.
Adam Weir followed with a third of an inning and gave up two hits.
North Greene's Damian Burns went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, while Weir was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Jake Duffy was 2-for-2 with two RBI, walked twice and scored three runs; Don Stansfield was 2-for-3 with an RBI, walked twice and scored two runs; and Tanner Sexton was 1-for-2, walked twice and scored two runs.
Morristown East 15
Chuckey-Doak 7
MORRISTOWN — Despite the loss, Chuckey-Doak's Cadin Tullock went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI from the lead-off spot.
Dillon Shelton had a hit and an RBI, and Dom Atchinson had a hit for the Black Knights.