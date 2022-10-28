Fifteen-year-old Samuel Hall, who lives with his family in Telford, has qualified as one of 10 finalists in his age division for the Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival in Miami.
Hall finished second in the 13-15-year-old division against 70 athletes from around the world in a series of individual online CrossFit qualifiers in September.
Hall is one of seven siblings parented by Isabel and Gary Hall. Gary Hall is the longtime senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Greeneville on West Main Street in Greeneville.
The Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival will be held Jan. 12-15 and will be broadcast live on YouTube.
Samuel Hall, who is homeschooled, has been training for and competing in CrossFit competitions since February.
“As a coach, I think he’s a naturally gifted athletic person with a very high workout ethic,” said Gus Florez, Samuel’s coach. “He works out hard. He’s disciplined. It takes a lot of discipline.”
Florez added, “He’s a natural motivator for other people, too.”
Hall trains at Florez’s facility on Old State Route 34 in Limestone called Fit4Life Farm, “Home of CrossFit Glorified.”
“The community in the gym (CrossFit Glorified) is so excited about him qualifying that many of them are going (to Miami) to encourage him,” said Isabel Hall, Samuel’s mother.
In 2022, more than 3,000 athletes competed in the Wodapalooza – “The world’s premier Functional Fitness Festival” – in Miami, according to its website. There were 50 divisions, 40,000 in attendance and a $500,000 prize purse for adult elite athletes.
Many elite CrossFit Games competitors are expected to be at January’s competition, and many started out by finishing well in teen divisions similar to those held at Wodapalooza, Florez noted.
Hall won in the 14-15-year-old division of the Granite Games in Minneapolis in June. He also placed second among adults who competed in the Beach Town Throw Down in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in May. Then 14 years old, he was the youngest male to enter that CrossFit competition.
“He’s entering a lot of different competitions now to get his name out there,” Isabel said.
Samuel is training six days a week for the competition in Miami.
“I’m not on a special diet, but I’m trying to eat better,” he said.
The U.S. Army, a Wodapalooza sponsor, paid $20 toward Samuel’s qualifier competition, but the Hall family is responsible for remaining registration fees, airline tickets, hotel and food that will be “in the thousands of dollars,” Florez said.
Florez is organizing a fundraiser for Hall to compete in Miami at his Fit4Life Farm facility on Dec. 3. He hopes to raise at least $5,000 to send Samuel and his family to Miami.
For more information, contact Florez at 203-414-3552.