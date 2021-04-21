Three local athletes were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association's All-State basketball teams on Wednesday.
Greeneville teammates Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield were named to the Class 2A team, and North Greene’s Chriss Schultz was named to the Class A team.
Gillespie, a junior, was a Mr. Basketball finalist and MVP of the Class 2A state tournament after helping the Greene Devils to a state championship. He averaged 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game this season.
“Really toward the end the year last season you started to see a change in Jakobi on both ends of the floor, and I think he just continued to develop confidence over the offseason,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “That confidence grew exponentially after he had a great season in football where he was All-State. He didn’t miss a beat in basketball. He started putting his game together, and I don’t know if I’ve seen a kid that finishes in as many different ways as he can.”
Satterfield, a junior, was selected to the TSWA’s All-State team for the second year in a row, and did so by expanding his game. He was another key piece to the Devils’ state championship run. He grew from primarily a 3-point threat to a guy who could also defend and crash the boards at a championship level.
He finished the season averaging 17.8 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
“If you look at the state tournament, and you look at the way he played defense in the state tournament, Reid was a difference maker for us,” Woolsey said. “For him to add that to his game was so big. Then he has room to get even better. I feel like Reid has a lot in him, and we haven’t seen everything yet. He will continue to grow on defense. Then on offense he’s already deadly, but he can add a few more pieces to make him really special.”
On many teams, having two star guards who on any night could individually put up huge numbers might cause some problems, and egos might take over. But both Satterfield and Gillespie are team first guys who want to win more than they want to stuff their stat sheets, and that is exciting for Woolsey as he gets both back next season.
“Those guys make coaching a lot easier with the way they play with each other,” Woolsey said. “It makes the game fun. We don’t want to wish things away, but I almost wish the season was here again so we could get back out there.
"We know that there is a big target on our back now, and it is going to take a lot to win another one, but I think we have the guys that can do it again next year.”
Schultz came into North Greene this season as an exchange student from Germany and had the highest scoring season in Greene County history. He averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Schultz fit in seamlessly with an established group of seniors and helped the Huskies advance to the Class A state semifinals while going 34-5.
“We knew we had a great group of seniors coming in, and with exchange students you never quite know what you are going to get,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “The first time I saw Chriss, I knew he was going to be a great player. I think he was the piece that put us over the top. Chriss fit in pretty good with that group, and those five seniors welcomed him in immediately.”
What made Schultz so dangerous was that he was almost automatic when he put up a shot. The big, athletic German had a soft touch from inside the paint and shot 73.6 percent from two-point range. He followed that up by being a 39-percent shooter from 3-point range.
“I’m still not sure how you defend him,” Tarlton said. “If you put a big guy on him he’ll step out and shoot the three or take you off of the dribble. Then he’s almost automatic in the paint. He just didn’t have a weakness in his game, and was really a matchup nightmare for the other team.”
Tennessee Sports Writers Assoiation
All-State Basketball Teams
Class 3A
Mason Miller, Germantown Houston, Sr.
Matthew Schneider, Siegel, Sr.
Grant Slatten, White County, Sr.
Johnathan Lawson, Germantown Houston, Sr.
Amarr Knox, Bartlett, Jr.
Davon Barnes, Collierville, Sr.
Philip Dotson, Arlington, Jr.
Grant Hurst, Cleveland, Sr.
Jonathan Milloway, Oak Ridge, Sr.
Reed Kemp, Franklin, Sr.
Ametri Moss, Clarksville Northwest, Sr.
Micah Simpson, Morristown East, Jr.
Keynan Cutlip, Science Hill, Jr.
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge, Jr.
John Windley, Brentwood, Sr.
Class 2A
Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville, Jr.
Trey Morrow, Scott, Jr.
Toris Woods, Bolivar Central, Sr.
Reid Satterfield, Greeneville, Jr.
Harper Neal, Kingston, Sr.
Colby Raymer, Kingston, Jr.
Alex Rush, Upperman, Sr.
Matthew Sells, Livingston Academy, Sr.
Kerrick Thorne, Howard School, Sr.
Brandon Maclin, South Side, Sr.
Tylon Chatman, Haywood, So.
Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East, Jr.
JaQuan Lax, Bolivar Central, Sr.
Dalton Colbert, Chester County, Sr.
Gus Davenport, Cannon County, Jr.
Class A
Trey Johnson, Cosby, Sr.
Walter Peggs, Madison Academic, Sr.
Grant Strong, Clay County, Jr.
Elijah Young, Gleason, Sr.
Kaleb Meredith, University High-Johnson City, Sr.
Chriss Schultz, North Greene, Jr.
Dylan Woods, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, Sr.
Nathan Bowling, Oneida, Sr.
Jordan McCullum, Harriman, Fr.
Jalen Anglin, West Carroll, Jr.
Demarkus Kee, Peabody, Jr.
Daniel Nicholson, Richland, Sr.
Zach Amonett, Pickett County, Jr.
Cayden Jones, Monterey, Sr.
Christian Ballard, Madison Academic, Sr.
D-II A
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark, Sr.
Kameron Jones, Evangelical Christian, Sr.
Braeden Moore, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark, Jr.
Daniel Egbuniwe, First Assembly Christian School, Jr.
Lukas Walls, Webb School-Knoxville, So.
Jose Rodriguez, Concord Christian, Jr.
Caden Johnson, Boyd Buchanan, So.
Dylan Arnold, Jackson Christian, Sr.
Jaxon Toney, Harding Academy, Jr.
PJay Smith, Goodpasture Christian, Sr.
Evan Eursher, Webb School-Bell Buckle, Jr.
Isaiah West, Goodpasture Christian, So.
Braden Zapp, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.
RJ Casey, Franklin Road Academy, Jr.
DII-2A
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic, Jr.
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers, Jr.
Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy, Jr.
Reese McMullen, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Cooper Haynes, Briarcrest Christian, Fr.
Blue Cain, Knox Catholic, So.
Eric Rivers, McCallie School, Sr.
Handje Tamba, Knox Catholic, Jr.
Malik Dia, Ensworth School, Jr.
Jackson Francis, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.