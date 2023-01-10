Three Chuckey-Doak High School cheerleaders recently enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade.
Piper Gaby, Morgan Dyer and Hannah Clark represented both Varsity Spirit and Chuckey-Doak on their journey to England.
Cheerleaders, dancers and drum majors who are invited to perform in the London New Year’s Day Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association.
Chuckey-Doak attended UCA Camp at Gatlinburg’s Park Vista DoubleTree Resort in July, where they were selected as All-Americans.
Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber. Gaby, Dyer and Clark performed with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance on Piccadilly.
Since its inaugural parade in 1987, the London New Year’s Day Parade attracts over 10,000 participants from the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and beyond to delight a street audience of over 500,000 — with a television audience of more than 500 million annually.
THEY SAID IT
Clark: “The most beautiful place in this world. Once in a life time opportunity and it was absolutely breathtaking.”
Gaby: “Words cannot describe the experience. Not only were we able to participate in the parade, but we got to see an entirely different part of the world; it was so eye opening.”
Dyer: “I had the greatest time of my life - from seeing the architecture to their way of life. I was amazed by it all.”
Chuckey-Doak cheer coach Liz Carlson: “I was able to participate in this parade as a senior in high school, about 13 years ago. It was truly a full circle moment to accompany them on this incredible journey. There aren’t words to describe the pride I feel.”