Brasen Murvin didn’t get to make an impact in Chuckey-Doak’s playoff game last season.
If he’s able to run like he did against West Greene Friday night, look out.
Murvin didn’t quite match the 334-yard output from his sophomore season at West Greene. Of course, the Black Knights have changed their offensive scheme since then, relying much more on the pass.
But Murvin did one-up himself in the rushing touchdown department, finding pay dirt four times while gaining 223 yards on 24 attempts. Two of those touchdown runs came after contact.
“The linemen said they had my back, so I had to have theirs,” Murvin said. ”We can still be the best team to come through this school. That’s what we want to be. First round is next up, and that’s our biggest game yet … every Chuckey-Doak team in history deserves this.”
And how did Murvin redeem himself for a fourth-quarter fumble? By breaking outside for a 28-yard touchdown to make it a 46-29 game, before the Knights eventually won 46-35.
RELIABLE RIO
Rio Little added to his growing list of clutch plays against West Greene.
Just as with his winning penalty kick during the 2022 soccer season, no time remained on the clock when Little came through.
The Black Knights had one final play from the West Greene 16, facing fourth-and-4 with seven seconds until halftime. Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall called on his senior quarterback Cadin Tullock, the Black Knights’ all-time leading passer, to take a shot at the end zone.
Tullock fired a post pattern to the end zone, where Little had freed himself for the 16-yard touchdown catch and a 26-13 halftime advantage.
“They were overloading our trips side, so we wanted to go away from it and make that safety make a decision. He either had to pick up Isaiah (Treadway), or he had to pick up me,” Little said. “I literally thought I was going to drop the ball too.”
Not this time.
About the only thing Little couldn’t do was find words for Friday’s historic win, which gave Chuckey-Doak its first-ever 9-1 regular season, its third conference title and its first County Cup since 2015.
“I don’t know how to describe it … it’s just a night like this, these feelings are going to last forever,” he said.
NOT SATISFIED
Nathan Norton seemed to be involved in nearly every tackle for Chuckey-Doak’s defense, which limited West Greene to 139 yards rushing. Norton made a team-high 2 1/2 tackles for loss with a pair of sacks against a Buffaloes offense which rallied despite losing senior quarterback Jaden Gregg during the second half.
“We knew we could do it coming into the season. We just knew we had to work for it,” Norton said. “Real excited, but we just have to come out (in the playoffs) and not let any stupid penalties hold us back this time.”
Both teams were flagged 11 times Friday night for a combined 232 yards.
Tullock went 11-of-19 for 211 yards and three touchdowns with one late interception, and he also caught a 32-yard pass from Isaiah Treadway on a trick play.
Brock Rush led the Black Knights in receiving with six catches for 87 yards, while Austin Morris had 80 yards on two catches. Each caught a touchdown pass from Tullock.
“Cadin’s been like that all year for us. When we needed a big play, he was able to provide one for us,” Kuykendall said. “Crazy thing is we didn’t play that well. We had mistakes, things didn’t go our way. But we just continued to fight play after play.
“Credit West Greene. Coach (Scotty) Verran did a heck of a job getting them ready. Our kids are resilient, competitive, and they just kept playing.”
Just the mindset Chuckey-Doak will need for the playoffs.