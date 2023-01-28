ROGERSVILLE — Chuckey-Doak Middle School’s historic season wasn’t about to end Saturday, not on Ryland Grindstaff’s watch.
Already in double figures before the first quarter had ended, Grindstaff gave the Black Knights an early boost as they defeated Robertsville 42-31 in the TMSAA Class AA East Sectional opening round.
Grindstaff made six field goals, one from 3-point range, during his 14-point opening frame. He added another triple in the third quarter and scored all six of Chuckey-Doak’s fourth-quarter points, finishing with 27 for the game.
Knox McAmis drained a 3-pointer in the third quarter to finish with seven points. Jaime Hernandez hit from deep in the second quarter and scored four points. Shane Cook and Kaine Ricker each made a two-point field goal.
Chuckey-Doak (23-2) led 16-5 after one quarter and 24-13 at the half before taking a 36-24 lead to the fourth.
Ethan James led Robertsville’s balanced scoring effort with nine points.
The Black Knights take on Vine Middle Magnet School in the East Sectional quarterfinal round on Wednesday at Pigeon Forge Middle.
GIRLS
CHEROKEE 36
CHUCKEY-DOAK 30
The Chuckey-Doak Middle School girls rallied in the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t make up enough ground in Saturday’s sectional loss to Cherokee Middle.
Down 15-6 after one quarter, Chuckey-Doak trailed 22-13 at the half and 32-22 entering the fourth before pulling closer.
Tralyn Southerland led the Lady Black Knights with 12 points, making three 3-pointers in the first half before her and-one in the third quarter.
Rylee Rawlings scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter, where she went a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Gabby Atchison added four points, Jayden Myers had three, Chloe Kirkpatrick and Isabelle Karriker each scored two and Katie Johnson had one.
Mackencie Reymers and and Lexi Jenkins led Cherokee with 14 and 10 points respectively.
NEW CENTER 41
WEST GREENE 6
New Center, last year’s TMSAA Class AA state runner-up, certainly played like a contender in Saturday’s East Sectional opener.
The winners led 6-2 after one quarter but suddenly surged ahead 21-2 at the half and 34-4 entering the fourth.
Payton Norton scored West Greene’s lone field goal of the first half to keep the Lady Buffaloes in it early. Journey Lamons and Katelyn Begines each made a two-point field goal in the second half.
Kaliyah Burden scored 12 points, and Aubree Thompson had 10 for New Center.
The Lady Buffaloes, runner-up in both the Area 1-AA regular season and tournament, finished with a 19-6 overall mark.
CLASS A
SULPHUR SPRINGS 32
NORTH GREENE 27
KINGSPORT — With a fourth-quarter rally, Sulphur Springs advanced to the quarterfinals of the TMSAA Class A Sectional tournament.
North Greene Middle led 14-13 at the half and took a 22-19 lead to the final quarter, where the winners allowed just one more field goal while making three and going 7-of-12 at the free throw line.
Josie Graham drained her second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and led North Greene with nine points. Addie Dean, who made three field goals, and Kinlea Eastep both had six points. Heidi Trentham made a 3-pointer, Teaganne Vakkur scored two points and Hannah Brooks had one.