POWELL — The Greeneville Middle School boys refused to fold.
Down by a dozen in the second half, the Greene Devils just kept fighting back in Wednesday’s TMSAA Class AAA East Sectional. But time ran out before Greeneville could pull even, as Maryville Junior High held on for a 40-38 triumph at Powell Middle.
The Red Rebels led 34-22 midway through the third quarter before Yordan Mills revived the Greene Devils with a pair of short jumpers, along with Jamar Johnson’s 3-pointer. Mills’ three-point play and 10-footer ended a 12-1 run and brought the Greene Devils within 35-34 with 3:30 to play.
Even when Maryville took a 40-34 lead on Cade Barton’s 3-pointer and a Payce Bradberry layup, the Devils responded. Johnson and Cole Smith each hit a layup, the latter closing the gap to two points with 30.3 seconds left. But the Rebels forced a turnover in the final seconds and, not yet in the bonus, ran out the clock on an inbounds play.
Mills led the Greene Devils with 15 points.
Parker Quillen made his second 3-pointer in the third quarter and scored eight points. Johnson added five, Braylen Kidwell and Smith each had four and Taren Claridy had two.
Barton and Bradberry, who combined to hit five 3-pointers, led the Rebels with 13 and 11 points respectively.
Greeneville finished the season 23-5 overall, winning the Area 1-AAA regular season and tournament.
CLASS AA
VINE 53
CHUCKEY-DOAK 25
PIGEON FORGE — Chuckey-Doak Middle’s historic season came to a close with Wednesday’s TMSAA Class AA East Sectional loss to Knoxville’s Vine Middle.
Vine led 18-8 after one quarter and 29-12 at the half, taking a 42-21 lead to the fourth quarter at Pigeon Forge Middle School.
Ryland Grindstaff made a 3-pointer in both the first and third quarters, leading the Black Knights with eight points.
Kaine Ricker, who also hit three field goals, had seven points. Knox McAmis and Bradley Caldwell both scored four, with Jaime Hernandez adding two.
Chuckey-Doak, which won Area 1-AA regular season and tournament titles, ended the year with a 23-3 overall mark.