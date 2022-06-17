The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held in Greeneville from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the East View Recreation Center at 456 East Bernard Avenue.
Admission to the sports card, comic, toy and collectable show is $5 with ages 12 and under admitted free. All proceeds from the admission and table rentals will go to the Greeneville Parks & Recreation’s programs and activities.
“Collectors can buy, sell and trade sports trading cards, comic books, toys, action figures and many other collectable items at this event,” said Tim Bowman, Athletic Director for the Parks & Recreation.
The Toy & Hobby Show will have dealers from around the region set up with baseball, football and basketball cards, comic books, vinyl records, toys of all types, games, non-sport trading cards, action figures, replica cars, Star Wars items, autographed items, TV show memorabilia, antique toys and craft items.
“I’m excited that the show includes comic books,” said Butch Patterson, Director for the Greeneville Parks & Recreation. “Comics have long been known to boost a young persons reading abilities to building reading comprehension. On top of that, they encourage analytical thinking. When used as an education tool, a comic book can help teach students how to relate the stories they read to real-life situations.”
Special guests for the show will be the 501st and Mandalorian Mercs, the Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters, Artist and actor Matthew Atchley and actor and trivia host Ryan Budds.
Concessions will be available. For more information, contact Michael Stevens at 423-607-9566 or 423-538-0202 or visit the Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show on Facebook.