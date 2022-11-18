Other than new conference additions, only one local change came from the latest TSSAA football reclassification.
For at least the next two years, West Greene football will move down to Region 1-2A in the 2023-25 cycle. With a reported enrollment of 510, just 10 behind Milk Can rival South Greene (520), the Buffaloes will reunite with the Rebels in region play.
Eagleton College & Career Academy will also join Region 1-2A, which now consists of six teams.
Region 1-3A got a lot tougher for Chuckey-Doak, as Gatlinburg-Pittman and Pigeon Forge both move in from Region 2 to make up the six-team conference.
Greeneville lost Region 1-4A rival Seymour to Region 2 but gained Northview Academy and Cherokee in conference action.
North Greene’s only conference addition is Hancock County, which temporarily shelved varsity football for two years while playing a JV schedule.
OTHER SPORTS AFFECTED
West Greene will also move down to Class A in volleyball, joining South Greene and North Greene along with Hampton, Happy Valley and Hancock County in District 1-A.
Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville volleyball will relocate to District 1-2A with Elizabethton, Johnson County, Sullivan East and Unicoi County with Tennessee High moving up to Class 3A.
Chuckey-Doak, West Greene and University High soccer now have noticeably more company in District 1-A. Cosby, Cumberland Gap, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Pigeon Forge have all joined the conference for the 2023-25 cycle.
Greeneville soccer moves from District 1-2A to District 2-2A with conference matches against Cherokee, Claiborne, Grainger and Volunteer.
For basketball, baseball and softball, Hampton will move up to Class 2A and join District 1 with Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene.
Clinch will take Hampton’s place in District 1-A alongside North Greene. Other than that, District 1-A and District 1-2A remain unchanged.
Greeneville will now play in a five-team District 2-3A, as Cocke County relocated to District 3.