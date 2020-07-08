On Wednesday, the TSSAA’s Board of Control was expected to provide some clarity for coaches, players and fans of high school football and girls soccer across the state.
Instead the board caused a lot more confusion and frustration by deciding to decide nothing during the special called meeting.
“I was surprised. I thought we would get some direction today,” Chuckey-Doak football coach Ben Murphy said. “I understand they themselves are looking for direction, but it's hard for us to tell the kids what's happening when we don’t know.
"I think the TSSAA is wanting to force the governor’s hand. I think if they voted on a plan today then the governor does not have to make a decision. I think they want him to tell them something.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, the Board of Control was expected to choose one of four plans presented last week for how to structure this football season after Gov. Bill Lee extended his COVID-19 state of emergency to Aug. 29. They were also expected to make a decision on the format of the girls soccer season which is also affected by the state of emergency order.
What actually happened on Wednesday was TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress recommended that the board not vote, and instead wait on a decision from the governor’s office.
“We have had lengthy discussions with the governor’s legal council in the governor’s office,” Childress said. “Based on our conversations that we’re having, we think that right now it’s best to delay any vote on a contingency plan. The governor’s council stated to us that they needed time to look and watch the data and work with our staff.
"There will come a time when we have to make a decision on a contingency plan. But right now, it’s our opinion that we need to give their legal team the opportunity to see if it’s even needed in girls’ soccer and football. Their legal team is very aware of our sports calendar and when we would normally start. We will continue to work to get an answer as soon as we can from them. We still have some time. And as one of their legal council said to us, ‘Let’s hope for the best, and we need to prepare for the worst.’ We have the plans. It’s not necessary to make that decision today. We need to give them the opportunity to do what they need to do and watch the data.”
Previously, the TSSAA had asked the governor to treat high school sports the same as college and professional sports within his executive orders. If that were to happen, the TSSAA could make decisions regarding schedules without following the state’s pandemic mandates.
That could mean a full, 10-game football regular season and a full, five-round playoff. It is also possible the governor requires the TSSAA to follow his mandates and not start contact sports until Aug. 30. Or, even as the number of COVID-19 cases rise across Tennessee, the state of emergency could be extended and a fall football season could be completely ruled out.
The most frustrating part of no decision being made on Wednesday for local coaches is they have no idea what type of timeline they are working with as the season approaches, and they have no idea when they will find out what that timeline is.
If football season were to start on Aug. 21 as originally planned, teams would be starting less prepared than usual. In a normal year, teams would already have begun 7-on-7 scrimmages and would be able to do close contact drills in practice. Currently all they can do is lift weights and condition, and no one, but maybe the governor, knows when that will change.
“We’re behind the eight ball right now,” Greenville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “We as a coaching staff thought we were going to start September 18 after last week’s meeting. We have focused on lifting and conditioning and we felt like we had time to wait on football stuff. Today they come out and say they are still trying to start at a normal time, and we have to switch mindsets.
"It’s not the safest thing for the kids to say we aren’t going to play until September, and then switch it up. We still can’t do football things right now, and there are teams across the state that can’t do anything still. You are going to tell them to play on August 21? That will be tough on a lot of people.”
If the schedule were to start on Sept. 18, as previously suggested by the Board of Control, then the regular season would likely be cut down by one to three games. Teams are currently negotiating with non-region opponents about what games to keep and what games to drop, but without instruction from the TSSAA those are all hypotheticals.
“I was looking at the options they presented and looking at our numbers. If we had to miss the first two games on our schedule, Chuckey-Doak football is looking at losing upwards of $12,000,” Murphy said. “I have reached out to schools on our schedule to see if they are still willing to play with a shortened season and I have to put some feelers out to teams not on our schedule.
"The biggest question will be home games. With a short season, everybody will want home games. This year is a scheduling year, and I learned a long time ago that you better start scheduling in August for the next year. Now we may be trying to schedule a season in three days. Honestly, that’s scary.”
Seemingly lost in most of the TSSAA’s discussions is the state’s girls soccer teams are playing the same waiting game as football, but with even less guidance. The state of emergency also prevents the soccer season from starting on time, but to date the TSSAA has presented no alternatives for the season.
“We really want to know something one way or the other,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. “I feel like they are only focused on football right now. We know nothing and it’s just really frustrating. We have been working on individual skill stuff since June, maintaining our social distance and no contact, but I think it's hard on the girls not being able to do team stuff or to scrimmage.”
The Tennessee Soccer Coaches Association asked its members what they would prefer with a delayed start to the season, finishing at the same time or pushing back the state championships to play a full season. The coaches preferred playing the full season, but nothing has been presented by the TSSAA.
The soccer season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17, but if the governor’s office does not make an exception then practice could not begin until Aug. 30. That would make the start likely in mid September.
The state tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 28-31. To play an entire season, the TSSAA would have to get Murfreesboro to agree to move the tournaments to November, or find another site to host the tournaments in November.
If the state tournaments can not be moved then soccer would be forced to play a shortened season.