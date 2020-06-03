Tusculum University has named Camden Boehner as assistant women's basketball coach, announced head coach Meagan Price.
Boehner was elevated to assistant coach after serving as a graduate assistant coach for the Pioneers during the 2019-20 season, which culminated with the program's first South Atlantic Conference tournament championship since 2011. The Pioneers finished 24-7 overall and 16-6 in SAC regular-season play before defeating Wingate, Carson-Newman and Anderson to capture the third SAC tournament title in program history.
"I want to thank Coach Price for this opportunity to stay at Tusculum and continue to learn as the assistant coach. Tusculum has become like a second home, and being surrounded by great people has made coming to work enjoyable," said Boehner. "I am blessed to be able to bring my playing experience into the coaching profession."
Boehner (pronounced BAHN-ner) joined the Pioneer staff in August, 2019 and was involved in all aspects of the program, including shooting, guard play, scouting and recruiting. She came to Tusculum after a stint on the staff at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware.
"I am so excited to have Coach Boehner as a part of our coaching staff. Her go-getter mindset and passion for the game was evident from the second I met her," said Price, who was introduced as head coach last month. "Her competitiveness and drive as a standout NCAA student-athlete gives her the ability to demand excellence while being relatable to our team. Camden's work ethic and character is unmatched and her future is bright in coaching."
A native of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Boehner was the third all-time leading scorer at Gettysburg High School with 1,382 points and led the Warriors to three appearances in both the district and state tournaments. She then attended Bloomsburg University as a freshman, earning PSAC East Freshman of the Year honors in 2014-15 and making a team-high 44 three-pointers as the Huskies captured the division championship.
Boehner then transferred to West Chester University, where she was part of two PSAC East championship teams and was named first-team All-PSAC East as a senior after averaging 13.5 points per game for the Golden Rams in 2017-18. Boehner is the all-time leader in free-throw percentage at West Chester (.843) and is among the top 10 in school history in three-pointers made (115) and three-point percentage (.345).
During her senior season, Boehner was one of 62 female student-athletes across all major divisions to be named to the 2018 WBCA "So You Want To Be A Coach" program, held at the NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four.
Boehner also was an AAU assistant coach for the York Thunder from 2014 to 2017. All five starters were recruited and pursued collegiate basketball careers, including at the Division I level.