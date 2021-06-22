Tusculum University head women's basketball coach Meagan Price has announced that Eveline Parsons has been promoted to full-time assistant coach for the Pioneers.
Parsons served as the program's graduate assistant during the 2020-21 season, helping Tusculum to its second consecutive South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball tournament championship. The Pioneers, who were ranked as high as seventh nationally during the season, finished the year with a 19-4 overall record and in second place in the SAC with a 15-3 league record.
"I am so thankful for this opportunity and for everything that the coaching staff taught me over the past year," said Parsons. "Their actions and advice have demonstrated what it means to be a fearless female leader on and off the court, and I couldn't have asked for better mentors or a better team in my first season. I'm excited for the next chapter and can't wait to get back to work."
"Eveline is very deserving and an extremely hard worker. Her passion to help the student-athletes grow on and off the court is contagious," said Price, who guided Tusculum to its first NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament win since 2010 after helping the Pioneers to a 9-0 record to start the season. "Excellence is her standard and she holds everyone around her accountable to that same standard. Her love for the game and a constant hunger to learn more makes her one of a kind."
Parsons came to Tusculum in the summer of 2020 after completing a four-year career at NCAA Division III Berry College in Mt. Berry, Georgia. At Berry, Parsons played in 103 career games and averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 103 career contests. Parsons connected on 109 three-pointers in her career for the Vikings, and was a two-time All-Southern Athletic Association honorable mention selection.
A team captain during her senior season, Parsons was also a three-time member of the SAA Academic Honor Roll and was a member of the Dean's List, Honors Program and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Parsons attended the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Orlando, Florida in 2019 and was a Dean's Scholarship recipient at Berry. Parsons graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in animal science, with a minor in chemistry, and participated in several manuscripts currently under peer review.
The Metairie, Louisiana native was active in the community while enrolled at Berry, including the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Emerging Leaders program, the Living-Learning Community and the Boys & Girls Club of Rome. Parsons was employed by the Department of Biology at Berry, and was also a student employee within the athletic department.
In March, Parsons was one of 32 participants in the annual Women's Basketball Coaches Association "So You Want To Be A Coach" program. The workshop helps participants learn about the administrative side of coaching, recruiting, how to get hired, skill development, the importance of knowing the rules, and how to balance work and life.
Tusculum finished the 2020-21 season ranked 18th in the final Women's Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll. It was the first time since 2009-10 that the Pioneers ended the season ranked in the WBCA national poll.