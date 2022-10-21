AFTON — No matter the opponent, Cadin Tullock approaches each week with the same mentality.
No wonder Chuckey-Doak’s senior quarterback rewrote the school passing records this year.
Tullock became Chuckey-Doak’s all-time leading passer for a season and a career, leading the eighth-ranked Black Knights past North Greene on homecoming 76-7.
Completing 8-of-10 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, Tullock now sits at 1,814 passing this season and 3,028 for his career. He passed the season mark set by Billy Goodman as well as Matthew Palazzo’s career yardage record. The only uncertainty for Tullock is how long his records will stand.
“I just get a great feeling knowing my name is going to be in the school’s record book for at least a year,” Tullock said. “Next year, Nick (Palazzo) becomes quarterback, and he could break it.
“I just need to give thanks to my O-line for giving me time to pass and a great receiving corps.”
Chuckey-Doak’s offensive line gave Tullock just enough time to find that receiving corps on the Knights’ opening drive. On fourth-and-20, Tullock rolled right and found senior Austin Morris breaking open. Morris caught the ball in the end zone for a 35-yard score.
The Black Knights (8-1) scored two touchdowns on the ground before Tullock struck again, calmly finding Brock Rush down the middle for a 25-yard score to make it 27-0 after one quarter.
Isaiah Treadway caught Tullock’s last two touchdown passes, the first coming after Rio Little had strip-sacked North Greene quarterback Grayson Collins on fourth down.
After a 29-yard run by Brasen Murvin, Treadway broke free on a vertical for Tullock’s 34-yard touchdown pass.
Treadway later caught a quick screen from Tullock and weaved his way for a 24-yard touchdown, building a 48-0 halftime cushion.
Little scored two touchdowns of his own, first on a 5-yard run after Murvin took a screen pass 40 yards. And just 19 seconds after Treadway’s first score, Little intercepted a North Greene pass and raced 40 yards to the end zone for a 41-0 lead.
“Wasn’t our best week of practice, so I was worried coming in about the focus,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “Really proud of the effort and execution.”
RECORDS GALORE
Chuckey-Doak’s 76 points set a new single-game record, breaking the old mark of 69 points in the Black Knights’ 69-35 win at South Greene in 2012.
“To do something the school has never done, just feels good to be out here and have that fun while we’re doing it,” Tullock said.
Marco Rojas also set a new Chuckey-Doak single game record with 10 extra point kicks.
Murvin easily eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for his junior season. He ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies (1-8), covering 74 and 53 yards respectively.
“Marco is cool and calm and steady as they come,” Kuykendall said. “We had a breakdown on special teams one play, and he goes out there and makes the tackle and saves a touchdown.
“Brasen, very explosive with the ball in his hands. You want to see him hit that gear.”
Rush returned his third-quarter interception 30 yards for a touchdown and a 62-7 lead.
Will Garber, who gained 79 fourth-quarter yards on just two carries, went 42 yards for a touchdown. His second run, coming with a 69-7 lead, set up a 1-yard score by Cayden Masters to break the record.
Collins led North Greene in both rushing and passing. He kept for a 72-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to make it a 48-7 game, while hitting 4-of-15 passes for 65 yards.
Jake Duffy had 60 yards on two receptions, and Yeshua Vaught ran for 36.
According to multiple sources, Friday also marked North Greene’s last game against a Greene County school, at least for the foreseeable future.
UP NEXT
Both teams end the regular season with conference games next week.
North Greene travels to Cloudland, while Chuckey-Doak entertains West Greene in a one-game showdown for the Region 1-3A crown.