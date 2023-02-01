Sixth-ranked Chuckey-Doak dominated the second half and dismantled Cosby 91-56 on Tuesday night.
Cadin Tullock drained nine 3-pointers for the Black Knights (21-4), at least one in every quarter, and finished with 37 points.
Christian Derry also hit double figures with 26. He hit from deep twice in the second half while making eight shots inside the 3-point line after the first quarter.
Isaiah Treadway hit an early 3-pointer before finishing with 13 points. Samuel Riddle’s late triple gave him four points, while Ethan Grindstaff scored three. Brasen Murvin, Dillon Shelton, Nick Palazzo and Cash Paysinger had two points each.
After a close first half, Chuckey-Doak’s 39-33 advantage grew to 60-46 before the fourth quarter.
Jayston Fine made 11 field goals, three from 3-point range, and finished with 29 points for Cosby (11-11).
SHELTON LIFTS LADY EAGLES
The Chuckey-Doak girls couldn’t recover in time from Cosby’s first-quarter blitz, dropping a 65-52 decision.
Shylee Shelton scored 31 points to lead the Lady Eagles (12-12), hitting from deep three times and making 11 field goals total along with all six free throw attempts.
The Lady Eagles led 24-13 after one quarter and maintained it throughout, leading 34-23 at the half and 49-38 entering the fourth.
Chuckey-Doak (14-12) got another balanced scoring effort, led by Kennedy Brown with 11 points.
Faith Yokley scored nine points, Hayleigh Hensley had eight and Hayleigh Taylor seven. Saniah Atchison, Adyson Ripley and Tavyn Southerland all had five points, and Courtnee Jones added two. Yokley, Atchison and Southerland each hit a 3.
UP NEXT
Both Chuckey-Doak teams travel to South Greene Friday night looking to take over first place in District 1-2A.