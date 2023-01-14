AFTON — Cadin Tullock, even more so, secured his place in Chuckey-Doak’s athletic history Friday night.
He became the latest Black Knight to score 1,000 career points, leading fourth-ranked Chuckey-Doak over Unaka 91-39.
Entering the game with 990, Tullock fired in 21 points to lead the Knights (17-2). He eclipsed the mark with a 3-pointer in the second quarter, capping his 11-point first half before adding two more 3s in the third.
Christian Derry was also in double figures by halftime, making two free throws and four of his seven field goals. He finished with 16 points.
Ethan Grindstaff added nine points, Dillon Shelton had eight, and Brasen Murvin seven. Samuel Riddle and Noah Baughman each added five points, and Gage Crum had four. Luke Myers and Cash Paysinger each hit a 3-pointer while Isaiah Treadway and Nick Palazzo had two points each. Murvin, Riddle and Baughman all hit from 3-point range.
Leading 14-10 after one quarter, the Knights built a 32-20 halftime lead before stretching the margin to 69-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Brayden Powell led the Rangers (3-16) with 10 points.
RAMSEY, UNAKA GIRLS WIN
Lyndie Ramsey put on a free throw shooting clinic in Lower Afton Friday night.
And it was just enough to help Unaka escape with a 62-57 win over Chuckey-Doak.
Ramsey, who dropped 39 points for the Lady Rangers (6-13), scored all 21 of her team’s fourth-quarter points. She went 14-of-15 at the foul line in the final period and 20-of-24 for the game. And that came on top of her three field goals in the fourth quarter, which included one 3-pointer.
Tied 14-14 after one, Unaka led 27-26 at halftime and 41-39 after the third.
Chuckey-Doak (10-10) wasn’t far behind at the charity stripe, going 12-of-17 I the fourth quarter as a team.
Saniah Atchison hit from 3-point range three times and led the Lady Black Knights with 13 points, just ahead of Kennedy Brown’s 12-point effort.
Faith Yokley scored eight, while Tavyn Southerland and Hayleigh Taylor both had seven. Taliah Johnson and Bri Lowe scored four each, and Hayleigh Hensley two.