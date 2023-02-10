JOHNSON CITY — Cadin Tullock helped the seventh-ranked Chuckey-Doak boys return to the win column with his late heroics.
Tullock put back a miss with three seconds on the clock, lifting the Black Knights over University High 67-65 Thursday night.
After knocking down his third 3-pointer along with an and-one during the fourth quarter, Tullock reached 20 points with his final basket.
Christian Derry scored 23 to lead Chuckey-Doak (22-5), making six field goals in the third quarter and two more in the fourth to cap his 17-points second half.
Isaiah Treadway scored 10 points in the first half before finishing with 12. Dillon Shelton added seven points, Brock Rush hit a 3-pointer and Ethan Grindstaff scored two.
Chuckey-Doak trailed 16-12 after one quarter but rallied ahead 32-30 at halftime, before the Buccaneers (15-11) took a 50-49 lead to the fourth.
Andrew Cole made four 3-pointers and led University High with 20 points.
ELEVEN LADY BLACK KNIGHTS SCORE
The Chuckey-Doak girls already had eight players in the scoring column by halftime in Thursday’s 50-24 win at University High.
An early 12-5 lead quickly grew to 30-9 at halftime and 49-12 after three quarters.
Kennedy Brown led the Lady Black Knights (15-13) with a game-high 14 points. She and Taliah Johnson both hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Saniah Atchison hit from 3 early and finished with seven points, while Johnson and Courtnee Jones both had six. Faith Yokley, Hayleigh Taylor, Bri Lowe and Adyson Ripley all scored four points. Tavyn Southerland and Hayleigh Hensley each had two and Carlene Bishop scored one.
Vania Ortiz led University (1-24) with eight points.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak closes the regular season Saturday at home against Hampton.