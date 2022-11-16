KODAK — Cadin Tullock apparently didn’t need long to transition into basketball mode.
With 5.8 seconds on the clock, Chuckey-Doak called on him with the score tied. Tullock ran the floor and hit a running layup as time expired, lifting the Black Knights past Northview Academy 67-65 on Tuesday night.
Tullock scored 15 points in the first half and led the Black Knights (1-0) with 20. He and Isaiah Treadway both hit from 3-point range three times during the first half.
Treadway added 17 points, and Christian Derry scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. Ethan Grindstaff scored six points, and Luke Myers four with two apiece from Brasen Murvin, Brock Rush and Dillon Shelton.
Richard Ball scored a game-high 23 to lead the Cougars, 10 in the fourth quarter. Korbin Presnell had 16 points, and Blayne Jackson 10.
The Black Knights led 17-10 after one quarter and 40-27 at the half, before Northview closed the gap to 54-49 in the third.
GIRLS NORTHVIEW 76 CHUCKEY-DOAK 37
Northview Academy built a commanding lead with a 23-point second quarter, going on to defeat Chuckey-Doak 76-37 Tuesday.
Reagan Brown led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points. Josie Horner had 11, while Savannah Bates and Camryn Brown each had 10.
The Lady Cougars led 38-18 at the half and took a 57-24 lead to the final quarter.
Kennedy Brown hit Chuckey-Doak’s lone two 3-pointers and led the Lady Black Knights (0-1) with her game-high 13 points.
Hayleigh Hensley and Tavyn Southerland both scored six points. Taliah Johnson added five, Hayleigh Taylor four, Faith Yokley two and Saniah Atchison one.
WEST GREENE SWEPT
SEYMOUR — Both West Greene basketball teams came up short in Tuesday’s season opener at The King’s Academy.
The Lady Buffaloes dropped a 70-42 decision, before the Lions fought past the West Greene boys 66-56.