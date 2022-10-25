Ethan Turner was ready for the double teams.
But not many opposing teams were ready for West Greene’s success this season. Doubt the Buffaloes (8-1, 3-0 Region 1-3A) all you want, but they’re one win away from their first conference championship.
“It’s a great feeling,” Turner said. “It’s always great to prove people wrong.”
Not surprisingly, Turner’s offensive stat line from 2021 all but guaranteed double teams for his senior year. He caught a program-record 49 passes last fall for 781 yards, second most all time. This season, he still leads the Buffaloes in receiving with 21 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns.
Plus, Turner has found other ways to contribute. The Buffaloes added a new wrinkle with Turner this season, occasionally lining him up to take the direct snap and run. He’s rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns through nine games.
“We’ve not done that in a while, but I love doing that,” Turner said. "Never did it before until this year, so it was really exciting … (getting double teamed) helps open everything else up.”
Through nine games, Turner has also made 70 tackles with five sacks, intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles.
In addition to being named Region 1-3A Co-Defensive MVP last season, Turner was later named an All-Conference basketball player his junior year.
Turner is still awaiting his first collegiate offer, having attended camps at multiple schools such as Appalachian State and ETSU over the summer.
KEEP MAKING HISTORY
West Greene has already reached the eight-win mark for the first time since 1981, more than two decades before Turner was born.
The Buffaloes have already reclaimed the Milk Can with a 16-14 win over South Greene, the first triumph in the rivalry for Turner’s senior class. A win at Chuckey-Doak on Friday would mark West Greene’s first over the Black Knights since 2018, Turner’s eighth grade year.
But with Turner’s help, the close games have gone West Greene’s way this season. The Buffaloes’ three wins over South Greene, Johnson County and Unicoi County came by a combined six points. Last week’s 24-23 win over Unicoi County gave Turner and his fellow seniors at least one home game for the 3A playoffs.
“We’ve got that fight in us,” Turner said. “After last year, losing five straight at the end of the year sucked. We didn’t want to do that again.”
The fifth game was West Greene’s 21-20 playoff loss at Pigeon Forge. But as electric as that playoff atmosphere was, Turner doesn’t think it’ll even come close to the environment at Chuckey-Doak on Friday night.
With Chuckey-Doak leading all of Class 3A in scoring offense in addition to its sixth-ranked scoring defense, West Greene has flown under the radar by comparison. And Turner’s OK with that.
“It fuels us all,” he said. “It’s going to be fun, entertaining to watch.”