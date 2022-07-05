Another season like 2021, and Ethan Turner might set more West Greene records.
As a junior, he caught 49 passes, the most any West Greene receiver ever has in a year. His 781 receiving yards rank second all-time, behind Chase Jennings’ 919-yard season in 2019.
That came on top of his performance at linebacker. Turner, who led the Buffaloes in tackles for loss, earned Region 1-3A Co-Defensive MVP honors last season.
And Turner made it clear, Jennings’ record is one of his top targets — as well as making a deeper playoff run in 2022.
“I want to break all the records I can, be first in everything,” Turner said. “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”
Of course, that’s not to say Turner won’t put the team first. His junior year, West Greene came agonizingly close to the second playoff win in program history, dropping a 21-20 heartbreaker at 3A quarterfinalist Pigeon Forge. Just one playoff win his senior year would make Turner part of a historic Buffaloes team.
And West Greene flirted with another program first last year, starting 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play. But the Buffaloes dropped their last five games, two to conference opponents, to miss out on the program’s first-ever region championship. Rest assured, that’s on Turner’s mind for this fall.
”We know we can get there,” Turner said. “We have a good shot at being first in our conference … and we know we can get in the playoffs and win. I think we can go pretty far this year.”
In West Greene’s last 7-on-7 before dead period, Turner caught a team-high five passes against Unaka. And his physical gains from the offseason are visible, as Turner now weighs 200 pounds — compared to 185 his junior year. Standing 6-foot-3, Turner aims to weigh 210 by the start of football season.
Once more, he’ll go both ways for the Buffaloes, playing wide receiver and outside linebacker.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work, gotten a lot faster and a lot stronger … I’ve got to be a leader for my team,” Turner said. “We’ve just got to play as a team, just stay together, fight through everything together. We don’t need to go at each other. Need to be together, have positive energy.”
And yes, Turner does intend to play college football. While he’s waiting for his first official offer, Turner has attended football camps at schools like Appalachian State and ETSU.
But his senior year at West Greene currently takes precedent over his future plans.
”I just now realized it’s going to be my last year of playing high school football,” Turner said. “It hasn’t really hit me yet. I’m going to try and go all out and do what I can.”