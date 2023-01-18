MOUNTAIN CITY — Ethan Turner scored just three field goals after halftime, but he won’t soon forget his last one.
Turner scored at the buzzer and led West Greene to an important road win Tuesday night, as the Buffaloes escaped Johnson County victorious 60-59.
After dropping 19 points in the first half, Turner finished with a game-high 26. He scored 15 in the opening quarter including his and-one, before knocking down a 3 in the third quarter.
Leyton Frye added 20 points for the Buffaloes (10-14, 2-2 District 1-2A), of which 13 came after halftime. He made three baskets in the third quarter and two more in the fourth. Connor Campbell hit a triple and scored five points, Austin Wampler had four, Mason McCamey three and Evan Dearinger two.
West Greene led 19-8 after one quarter, 33-26 at the half and 49-41 entering the fourth quarter before the Longhorns (7-8, 0-3) fought back.
Skylar Lawson led Johnson County with 13 points. Connor Pierce and Connor Simcox both had 12, and Eli Dickens hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 10.
LADY BUFFS GET DISTRICT WIN
West Greene’s highest scoring game in recent memory resulted in the first district win of the season.
Four players scored in double figures as the Lady Buffaloes steamrolled Johnson County on the road 91-62 Tuesday night.
Kinsley Ellenburg fired in 27 points to lead the way. She had nine in the first quarter and hit from 3-point range twice.
Taylor Lawson finished with 19 points, 13 in the second half for the Lady Buffaloes (5-20, 1-3 District 1-2A).
Breanna Ellis and Madi Brown each hit two 3-pointers, finishing with 17 and 15 points respectively. Maddie Bryant added eight and Mara Reagan had five to round out the scoring.
West Greene led 27-14 after one quarter, 47-31 at the half and 70-46 after three.
Brookanna Hutchins dropped 19 points to lead Johnson County (6-11, 0-3).