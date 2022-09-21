On one hand, turnovers and penalties have slowed West Greene. On the other, the Buffaloes have proven their resiliency.
Close games haven’t bothered the Buffaloes (4-1) yet. Their last two wins, over South Greene and Johnson County, came by a combined five points.
Not that coach Scotty Verran hasn’t been frustrated at times.
“We never could seem to get in a rhythm offensively (at Johnson County),” he said. “But a win is a win. That’s what you’re striving for, short memory. You’ve got to go on to the next week, next opponent.”
The Buffaloes’ next foe has won a close game of its own. Facing a potentially devastating setback against Jellico, North Greene (1-4) answered the Blue Devils’ late touchdown with one of its own to win 32-28, staying in the playoff picture.
TURNER’S TIME?
So far, Ethan Turner has lived up to the leadership role he sought prior to his senior year. He leads the Buffaloes in both receiving yards and tackles and is tied with Wyatt Moody for a team-high three rushing touchdowns. Turner’s two catches for 69 yards against Johnson County both set up scores, not to mention his fourth-down conversion on a fake punt.
And as North Greene coach Eric Tilson pointed out, Turner does have a family tie to North Greene. His uncle Jason Lowe serves as the Huskies’ golf and baseball coach.
“Ethan’s about the nicest kid you’ll ever meet, but it makes for an interesting rivalry,” Tilson said. “He’s arguably the best player in Greene County, period. He’s as talented as they get. Players like that make defending a team really tough.”
As for the West Greene offense, its 900-yard rushing attack is about as balanced as you’ll find. Moody sits just shy of 300 yards, while Hunter Gregg, Jaden Gregg and starting quarterback Dawson Daniels have all hit triple digits on the ground. Austin Wampler has caught two of West Greene’s three touchdown passes this season and ranks second in receiving yards.
But two interceptions and a fumble prevented the Buffaloes from routing Johnson County on the road.
”The scheme West Greene runs, you have to focus on the run defensively,” Tilson said. “It’s not like we can just key on one kid. They move people around to different positions, so you don’t always know where (Moody, Turner or Daniels) are going to be.”
A LOT OF VAUGHT
Sophomore running back Yeshua Vaught needs just five more yards to hit the 500-yard rushing mark. Red Boiling Springs held him to 50 yards following his 126-yard outing against Jellico, which included the winning touchdown in the final minute.
But Vaught has gotten some help in the running game lately, in particular quarterback Grayson Collins. The junior rushed for 100 yards and two scores against Jellico before gaining a team-high 70 last week. But the Huskies passed for only 55 yards after Collins had thrown for 139 and two scores against the Blue Devils.
“(Vaught) is a very good running back, runs hard and he’s got speed, good hands too,” Verran said. “It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, you can’t let them have time. Sometimes your best defense is a pass rush.
“We know North Greene is a scrappy team, maybe a little undersized but they’ve got a lot of heart.”
Jake Duffy and Colton Robbins both have over 100 yards receiving for the Huskies, who are seeking their first win over West Greene in 15 years.
The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are chasing their first four-game winning streak since 2014, when West Greene won six in a row.
The rivalry renews Friday on The Tundra, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|110
|495
|7
|Grayson Collins
|52
|304
|3
|Christian Cogdill
|9
|20
|1
|Colton Robbins
|1
|8
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TEAM
|3
|0
|Ryder Stover
|10
|-7
|Jake Duffy
|3
|-22
|TOTALS
|190
|799
|11
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|26
|78
|381
|3
|7
|Jake Duffy
|2
|5
|13
|0
|0
|Isaac Gaby
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|30
|87
|399
|3
|7
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|6
|152
|2
|Colton Robbins
|6
|108
|Nic Mitchell
|7
|80
|Corbin Hayes
|6
|34
|1
|Kaleb Fields
|4
|18
|Thomas Darnell
|1
|7
|TOTALS
|30
|399
|3
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|7
|0
|1
|0
|44
|Grayson Collins
|3
|0
|1
|0
|20
|Jake Duffy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Christian Cogdill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Corbin Hayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TOTALS
|14
|0
|2
|0
|88
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Wyatt Moody
|49
|290
|3
|Hunter Gregg
|43
|223
|2
|Jaden Gregg
|30
|148
|1
|Dawson Daniels
|25
|136
|2
|Ethan Turner
|12
|93
|3
|Austin Wampler
|2
|13
|1
|Austin Franklin
|1
|4
|Edan Porter
|3
|4
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|Ean Kieffer
|1
|-2
|TEAM
|2
|-9
|TOTALS
|169
|900
|12
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jaden Gregg
|11
|24
|188
|3
|3
|Mason McCamey
|8
|13
|109
|0
|2
|Dawson Daniels
|7
|31
|102
|0
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|26
|69
|399
|3
|7
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|11
|176
|Austin Wampler
|5
|113
|2
|Hunter Gregg
|4
|55
|1
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Dawson Daniels
|1
|10
|Baxley Britton
|1
|7
|Wyatt Moody
|1
|5
|TOTALS
|26
|399
|3
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Hunter Gregg
|3
|1
|1
|0
|21
|Wyatt Moody
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ethan Turner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Austin Wampler
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dawson Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|7
|0
|1
|10
|Jaden Gregg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Baxley Britton
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|15
|8
|2
|1
|105