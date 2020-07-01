Josh Ealy has been promoted to the position of Assistant Athletic Director for Operations and Development at Tusculum University announced vice president of athletics and university initiatives Doug Jones.
Ealy, who has served as TU’s Director of Athletic Development since 2018, will be responsible for the athletic department’s business management while also coordinating game-day operations and fundraising efforts. He will continue to lead the Pioneer Club, which works to raise funds for the athletic department through connections with parents, alumni, staff and other supporters of the University.
Since 2018, he has served on numerous committees including the University’s Covid-19 Taskforce, Homecoming Planning Committee, Greene County Sports Council and is on the board of directors for the Greene County United Way.
“Josh has proven to be a tremendous asset, not only to our department, but our university as a whole,” said Jones. “He has a great work-ethic and understands the vision of our department. We are blessed to have Josh and he will continue to be a big part of us moving our department forward.”
Ealy, a 2007 Tusculum graduate and former Pioneer men’s basketball student-athlete, has an extensive background in the business sector in both sales and accounting.
“I want to thank Doug for this opportunity and the confidence he has shown in me.” “Being an alum makes this even more special, and it’s honestly a dream come true,” said Ealy. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff in this new role.”
Prior to returning to the Greeneville campus, he was a sales representative with Cintas of Knoxville. For three years he was a business account executive with Spectrum Business in Morristown and two years with Verizon Wireless as a sales representative.
Ealy has also worked at both the NCAA Division I and II levels of intercollegiate athletics. From 2009-2012, he served as an assistant basketball coach at Carson-Newman University where his responsibilities included alumni relations, fundraising, and student-athlete recruitment.
He also served men’s basketball staff at Appalachian State University from 2007-2009. He started as a graduate assistant before being promoted to full-time assistant coach in his second season. During his tenure with the Mountaineers, Ealy served as the team's academic liaison, coordinated film exchange and video editing and oversaw the expansion and development of Appalachian State's summer camp program in addition to his on-court duties.
Ealy was a member of the Tusculum basketball program from 2004-2007. In his sophomore campaign, the Pioneers posted an 18-11 record to capture the South Atlantic Conference Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Prior to playing for Tusculum, Ealy was a standout at Greeneville High School. He was also an assistant coach for the Greene Devils during the 2006-07 season, which was his final year at Tusculum. Greeneville finished that season ranked in the top five in the state.
Ealy is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Directors Association (NACDA), Collegiate Athletic Business Management Association (CABMA) and the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD).
Ealy is married to the former Carrie Miller, a 2006 Tusculum graduate and former volleyball student-athlete (2002-2004). They are the proud parents of son Jaxton and daughter Caroline.