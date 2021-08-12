Tusculum University distance runner Will Cronin has been named to the 2021 NCAA Division II Academic All-America® Track & Field / Cross Country third team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Cronin, a native of Greeneville, Tennessee, becomes the third men’s cross country / track & field student-athlete to garner CoSIDA Academic All-America® laurels as he joins three-time winners Simon Holzapfel (2009, 2010, 2011) and David Cooper (2013, 2014, 2015).
Cronin graduated from Tusculum this past May with a 3.52 cumulative grade point average, while majoring in biology and pre-pharmacy. He is a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, Dean's List, Athletic Director's Honor Roll and the Charles Oliver Gray Honors List. He has also been named to the Division II Athletic Directors Association Honor Roll.
He was named to the USTFCCCA Division II Indoor All-Southeast Region team with his school-record 5000-meter time of 14:39.49 at the Camel City Invitational this past season. His time was 44th best in the country and ranked fourth in both the SAC and the region. For his efforts, he was named the SAC AstroTurf Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
His time of 4:16.99 in the mile run posted at the 2021 VMI Winter Classic broke the school indoor record by almost seven seconds, a mark he established in 2020. He owns the top five indoor times in the 3,000 meters and the top-seven marks in the 5,000-meters. He was a member of the distance relay team this spring that established a new program record of 10:28.97 at the VMI Winter Classic.
Cronin was the individual champion of the Zaxby's Cross Country Open in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Cronin is the 10th Tusculum student-athlete to garner CoSIDA Academic All-America® recognition during the 2020-2021 academic year, which is a new school record. Along with Cronin, also earning honors this year are: Anna Alloway (softball), Andrew Cantrell (football), Jackson Cauthen (football), Bryson Ford (baseball), Trenton Gibson (men’s basketball), Emilie Hansen (women’s tennis), Daulton Martin (baseball), Annie McCullough (women’s tennis) and Caitlin McCullough (women’s tennis).
The previous TU record was eight honorees during the 2015-2016 academic year. A Tusculum student-athlete has earned Academic All-America® on 68 occasions over the years, while 72 Pioneers have been named the South Atlantic Conference Scholar Athletes of the Year for their respective sports.