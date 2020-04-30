Like much of the rest of the world, things with Tusculum athletics have turned upside down over the last month, but athletic director Doug Jones is trying to make sure the Pioneers make the best of a bad situation.
On March 12, the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships and on the same day the South Athletic Conference canceled its spring sports season to protect student athletes and staffs from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after the NCAA extended its recruiting dead period to the end of May to accommodate local stay-at-home orders.
These measures have ended several sports’ seasons early at Tusculum, completely changed the offseason for others and painted a very uncertain picture for the future. Despite that, Jones is telling his staff to keep working and to keep moving their programs forward.
“My message to our staff has been to be proactive and to be creative,” Jones said. “We are in unprecedented times. Talking with colleagues and family members there is really no way we could be prepared for something like this. I really didn’t think I would see anything like this in my lifetime. It has changed everything that we would typically do on a day to day basis.”
One of the biggest changes that has affected every program on campus is the extended recruiting dead period. Coaches can still contact prospective athletes, but they cannot visit them and athletes cannot visit campus. That has led to a lot of Zoom calls and thinking outside the box to show off Tusculum’s programs to recruits.
Jones does not see the limitations as all bad. Every school is in the same situation, and he believes the schools that adapt to the situation best will be rewarded.
“What I have told our coaches is that when they look back at this there will be two types of institutions, institutions that will use this as an excuse and institutions who are proactive and creative and who adapted,” Jones said. “We still have to sell our programs and our institution, and we have to figure out how to do that best. That has meant virtual tours with video footage of our facilities.
"This has really forced us to be creative, but it does create a level playing field. We don’t have to worry about School X flying in six kids for an official visit, when our resources don’t allow us to do that.”
When the NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports’ season they also granted an additional year of eligibility to all spring sports athletes. Jones believes that was the right decision by the NCAA, but it will require Tusculum to make some adjustments to its budget.
The Pioneers expect to have 17 to 20 seniors use their extra year of eligibility, and the school plans to offer as similar as possible financial package to each of them. That does get more complicated when some are going to be enrolling in bachelors classes, some masters classes and some will spend the fall finishing their bachelors degree before starting their masters degree.
The policy does not only apply to seniors – all spring athletes will be granted an extra year of eligibility. Those seniors’ scholarships will not count against NCAA limits or equivalency standards, but going forward teams will have to adjust for those athletes that plan to use their additional year of eligibility.
The team hit hardest by the NCAA’s abrupt shut down was the women’s basketball program. The Pioneers won the SAC tournament and were arriving at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina, for the NCAA tournament when they found out their season was over before their first tournament game began.
“We had a group of some fifth-year seniors that had battled injuries and surgeries. Watching those kids walk off of the bus in tears is one the most difficult things I have had to deal with in athletics,” Jones said. “There is nothing you can say to make it better. They had a terrific year, and were playing their best basketball at the right time of the year. It’s just unfortunate they didn’t have an opportunity to see how they might have fared in the regional.”
Since then coach Devan Carter has taken the same job at Lincoln Memorial and Jones is faced with finding a new basketball coach while the world is seemingly shut down.
All interviews have been done virtually. As Jones has gotten further along in the process, he has tried to show off the campus and facilities through videos. In the second and third rounds of interviews, members of the community and basketball team have joined in on those Zoom conversations.
Looking into the future, Jones does not know what will happen with football and other fall sports, but he does know things will look different. At the Division I level, scenarios for the football season have been discussed with start dates ranging from September to April, and even the idea of a split season with games in the fall and spring if a second wave of the virus spreads across the country in the winter.
Jones feels like at the Division II level fall sports could be pushed back to October or November, but after that small schools simply don’t have the staffs to have that much overlap into other sports’ seasons.
“I would be totally opposed to moving football to the spring or doing something like a January start,” Jones said. “At small institutions like us, I’m not sure how we could cover everything. It’s not just games. It’s practice and weight groups, and all of sudden you are trying to fit everybody in from a facility standpoint, from an athletic training standpoint, from a media relations standpoint. I don’t think it could work."